|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Unilateral free trade benefits us all and even benefits the poor more than other groups in society. Just what we learned 169 years ago with the repeal of the Corn Laws. Further, as they say, tariff protection makes all poorer while also weighing more heavily upon the poor. This is not an argument in favour of trade protection.
Unilateral free trade it is then, eh?
– Tim Worstall
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Lets hope so.
I fear with May at the controls, we’ll end up paying a fortune for a shitty deal.
The trouble is that politics isn’t economics. It’s politics. So, almost immediately, you’d hear complaints that “we” have to pay tariffs to export to other countries while they don’t have to pay them here, and it’s not faaaaiiir. Which, being politicians, the politicians would listen to.
Given the effects Tim refers to, the WTO maximum would be even more politically awkward, but I think zero is too much to hope for.
Of course, once we’re out, we could abolish VAT altogether. Instant 20% price cut on everything except food, and a massive bureacratic weight off the back of businesses. I can’t see a downside. If the boost to the economy doesn’t offset the loss of revenue (my heart bleeds… and wasn’t it supposed to pay for the EU contributions we won’t have to make any more anyway?), replace it with a simple sales tax at a lower rate.
@johnnydub
I also.
Sam, have you ever known a tax to be repealed? And a VAT is too enticing to politicians because it’s completely hidden. A sales tax shows up on the register receipt, so people have it rubbed in their faces with every purchase. Not so a VAT. It’s probably the most pernicious form of taxation there is, which is why it’s so important that countries without one (such as the US) remain that way.
Unilateral free trade benefits us all
No it doesn’t. Free trade benefits most people, but it doesn’t benefit everybody, and the case for free trade is not boosted by exaggeration. People currently in jobs that are protected by trade barriers, who are likely to lose their jobs or get pay cuts may in time recoup their losses from lower consumer prices, and/or new job opportunities; but some of them, particularly the non-young will not. Exactly the same applies to licensed taxi drivers objecting to Uber.
Trump voters in rust belt States are good examples. When the TV reporters occasionally ventured, equipped with deerstalkers and phrase books, out into America, Trump voters would say things like “it’s got so bad, we’ve just got to do something. I want Otis” – cut to 8 year old Otis – “to have a future.” And the sad truth – unguessed at by either voter or reporter – is that Trumpist protection might actually help the parents cling to their jobs for a while longer, but probably wouldn’t be good for Otis’ future.
Laird,
VAT isn’t completely hidden, when I buy fuel for my car, I always ask for and get, a VAT receipt so that my work mileage claims can have VAT accounted for, which illustrates the greater truth of your point. In the main, the massive complexity of VAT is hidden, the VATberg, if you like, and the feeding down of VAT in the chain of supply with the various inputs, ratings and so on is hidden, as well as subtle distinctions between biscuits and cakes, and horse and bovine semen. I pointed out at the last General Election here that no one in the campaign was talking about abolishing VAT, or even tinkering with it, it was perhaps literally inconceivable, a sort of Brezhnev Doctrine for tax (the same for the independence referendum). Whereas in Portugal recently, where the Italian disease of shoving receipts at a consumer for everything bought has taken hold, I noticed that the shocking headline rate of VAT there, 23%, versus our 20%, did not apply to all items on a menu and some had a much lower rate, but quite what was not clear. It would be possible to lower VAT on items like hotel and restaurant bills, but there is no political appetite to even discuss the issue, not even the industry hacks seem to want to mention it.
When I used to go to Starbucks in the UK, the till flashed up the tax on a purchase so that the customer could see it, a nice touch, I thought,but perhaps it was tax virtue-signalling rather than flagging up the cost.
How hard is it to get people to understand that paying tax makes you poorer?
According to John Mills’ book ” Britain’s Achilles Heel” , the removal of import tariffs is the equivalent of up-valuing the currency. The Victorian obsession with free trade allowed the upcoming economies – Germany, USA etc – access to our market and sucking in imports without the quid pro quo of access to theirs. Arguably it speeded up the relative decline of British industry.
The Liberal landslide of 1906 was largely based on a policy of cheap, unrestricted food imports, rejecting the Tory policy of tariff reform and imperial,preference which would have made the empire into the world’s largest “Common Market” with a degree of protection from others.
” Your food will cost you more” was a powerful,Liberal slogan. which put paid to it then.
Imperial or Comminweahlth preference, along with devaluation of sterling, was part of the National Government’s policy in the Thirties – a package of measures which mitigated some of the harshest effects of the depression . But it was rather late in the day and did not reach sufficiently into what would now be called the “rust belt” industries.
The free trade policies of the US have led to substantial economic growth over the last 40 years or so, but the Ruling Class has captured every cent of that growth and more besides. Middle class incomes have stagnated over that period, and the working class has actually lost income. This is what has driven support for both Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump.
Working class problems have been aggravated also by women entering the work force, legal and illegal immigration, off-shoring manufacturing and automation. One can argue the relative importance of all these factors. The important point is that all of them are libertarian policies, and their effects on the working class belies the claim that unilateral free trade benefits the poor.
And they were entirely correct: the Empire had stopped making economics sense long before.
It is indeed true that free trade is a good thing.
However, it is not true that BORROWING to finance CONSUMPTION is a good thing.
“I will sell you ….. which I am good at producing, and you will sell me…. which you are good producing” is how free trade must work – NOT “I will buy lots of consumption goods from you – and borrow the money to pay you”.
The Bank of England in the United Kingdom and the Federal Reserve in the United States have created an unsustainable Credit Bubble position. A position of unsustainable consumption – in the future (the neat future) people in Britain will be much poorer as consumption is forced back in line with their production.
This is nothing to do with whether we leave the European Union or not – although, doubtless, the economic collapse will be blamed on independence.
As for the European Union.
We should stop paying them money – stop now, today.
And we should stop obeying their regulations – not “incorporate them into British law” (Mrs May) just allow them to be void, like the regulations of Oliver Cromwell upon the Restoration in 1660. The Common Law is quite enough for commercial matters – and has been since Lord Mansfield finished incorporating private “Law Merchant” into the Common Law (a process started by Chief Justice Sir Edward Coke and continued by Chief Justice Sir John Holt).
We have a massive trade DEFICIT with the European Union – so they have nothing to threaten us with.
Will an end to paying the European Union money and an end to obeying their regulations prevent the Credit Bubble economic collapse in the United Kingdom?
No it will not – but it will make it less bad than it otherwise would be.
Laird – the situation in the United States where the people who take most government spending do not pay taxes (or pay very little in tax) can not continue, you know this.
However, I agree with you – “VAT” is madness. Unless there is a revolution in government spending in the United States – the rolling back (ending) of the 1960s spending programs, then a Federal Sales Tax is the logical move. As most people do not pay the Federal Income Tax.
Of course Americans believe a Hollywood version of the world – that most government spending is on “the military” (not true for many decades) and that “the rich” and “big business” pay little tax (actually they pay almost all Federal taxes). The utterly distorted view of reality that Americans have been fed (by the lies of the education system and the lies of the “mainstream” media) makes bankruptcy, in fact even if not in law, inevitable.
We both know what the “Debt Clock” looks like (especially the unfunded mandates) – the American fiscal and monetary situation is hopeless.