It’s as if the Conservative Party no longer believes in itself. Or better still, it no longer knows what there is to believe in. No market-based economics; no law-and-order ideal; no sense of tradition. And it is this ideological lack and its accompaniment — complete political incoherence — that fuel the open, petty infighting we have witnessed over the past few months, with every over-promoted non-entity loyally lining up behind May, knife in hand. After all, who can blame them? In the modern Tory Party, there’s nothing – no idea, no principle – to be loyal to, apart from one’s own career. Hence the endless interventions from foreign secretary and leader-always-in-waiting Boris Johnson.
As the Stupid Party is all that stands between us and the Evil Party, the Tories desperately need to get rid of Theresa May, a woman who should not be a member of the party, let alone leading it. This needs to happen without delay.
Fortunately, this realisation seems to be getting through – the conference was her last chance and she failed it. In my limited experience, when the idea of replacing the Tory leader becomes a news story from some Tories themselves, we’re in the last chapter. (There was a mid-70s ‘Panorama’ in which a bunch of Tories appeared to say they had great confidence in Ted Heath – and as soon as the cameras stopped rolling they agreed that of course he had to go.)
My wish may be father to my thought of course. 🙂