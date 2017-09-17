|
Samizdata quote of the day
Commenting on the case, Sue Hemming, head of the CPS’s special crime and counterterrorism division, said: ‘People should not assume they can hide on social media when stirring up hatred and violence.’ Evidently, they cannot. But to what end? What is the benefit to society of banning the expression of bad and hateful ideas? Surely we want these ideas out in the open so that we can combat them with better ideas and better arguments. Censorship won’t change anyone’s mind.
– Naomi Firsht
People shouldn’t assume they can hide on social media when throwing acid in someone’s face. But the BBC will provide helpful tips on how to do your makeup afterward.
Of course censorship will change some people’s minds. Just not necessarily the way the censors were aiming for.
Censors aim for intimidation, and they actually do tend to achieve that more often than not.
Until a tipping point is reached. Then it goes very pear shaped for them, very quickly.
Clearly the UK no longer has any true “free speech” rights (assuming that it ever did). Any country which makes “publishing material with the intention of stirring up religious hatred” a criminal offense has no free speech. And the fact that not only was Mr. Jakovlevs prosecuted for writing the words he did (which, when considered in context, obviously presented no legitimate threat to anyone), but was sentenced to a year in jail for them, conclusively proves that point. And since he pled guilty to this non-crime, his sentence should have been a nominal one (£1, or time served, or something equivalent). But a year in jail? Your legal system is utterly out of control; that judge should be horsewhipped. (I’ve probably violated some law there; come and get me!) One clear message from all this: If charged with such a non-crime, never plead guilty. You’ll receive no mercy, so you should force the Crown to prove, before a jury (assuming you even still have that right!) every element of the “crime”.
Here in the US our legal system is descended from yours, so I am not entirely sure how we were so lucky that we decided that we needed a written constitution, which includes a Bill of Rights protecting such things as free speech, the right to personal weapons, etc., but I am very glad we did. Our rights are slowly being whittled away, but we still retain most of them, and a populace which (for the most part) still prizes them. May that ever be thus.
You are so screwed.
The censors (by which, of course, we mean the ctrl-left) seek not to prevent speech so much as to gain the power to do so.
All the show of being offended and afraid is pure pretense, pretext to the exercise of control over those they dislike.