Samizdata quote of the day

If you’re a UK taxpayer, don’t bother donating to the British Red Cross for the relief of Hurricane Irma. You’re already giving. About £13bn a year of tax. Not all to the Red Cross of course – they get only a fraction of this. The bulk of it goes to teaching Ethiopian nomads how to play electric guitar, setting up pedicure shops in Sudan and sending top British hat-designers to Basutoland to show the natives how to fashion Crêpe De Chine and ostrich feathers into women’s headgear. In other words, the bulk of this money is wasted on hopeless schemes that don’t develop anything by one iota.

Raedwald

September 11th, 2017 |

6 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Mr Ed
    September 11, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    It is the law of the land in the UK that 0.7% of gross national income be wasted on foreign aid, or development assistance.

    It doesn’t all go to foreigners though, some builds useless airports on St. Helena, a British Overseas Territory (and this might end up being usable with smallish aircraft).

    My foreign aid effort consists in the main of drinking Moldovan, Macedonian and Georgian wine, and Armenian brandy.

  • pete
    September 11, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Government charity donations are mainly a way of providing amenable middle class employment.

    Helping those in need is a minor consideration.

  • Chip
    September 11, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    The government would never consider a £13 billion tax cut to the country’s most successful entrepreneurs in the hope they would create more wealth with that money.

    But they think nothing of allowing quite possibly the most inexperienced, misguided and non-entrepreneurial people on the planet – bureaucrats – to throw that same money at ostrich feathers.

  • Phil B
    September 11, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    In fact, don’t donate to the Red Cross AT ALL. Pournelles Iron Law of Bureaucracy applies in spades in this instance. I have heard a lot about their operations in Africa (in essence, it is all show, no go) and this article describes how they are not only incompetent but malicious in their efforts:

    https://bayourenaissanceman.blogspot.co.nz/2017/09/texans-seem-unhappy-with-red-cross.html

    The comments are worth reading too.

  • James Hargrave
    September 11, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Mr Ed – not sweet Georgian reds, I trust.

  • Mr Ed
    September 11, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    James H, my vendor offers the sweet and Western-style dry Saperavi reds, I know what you mean, some might as well be a Ribena and vodka cocktail.

    Phil B from what I have seen of it (not much) the British Red Cross is as contemptible as any other state-funded charity, and I would have thought had abandoned any semblance of neutrality in its politics, per this from its website.

    Speak up for people in crisis

    Our voice will help us transform the way people think about us so that more people access our services, get excited about us and support what we do. We will make sure the voice of the people we help comes through loud and clear. We want to improve lives by bringing about changes in policy and practice

