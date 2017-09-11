If you’re a UK taxpayer, don’t bother donating to the British Red Cross for the relief of Hurricane Irma. You’re already giving. About £13bn a year of tax. Not all to the Red Cross of course – they get only a fraction of this. The bulk of it goes to teaching Ethiopian nomads how to play electric guitar, setting up pedicure shops in Sudan and sending top British hat-designers to Basutoland to show the natives how to fashion Crêpe De Chine and ostrich feathers into women’s headgear. In other words, the bulk of this money is wasted on hopeless schemes that don’t develop anything by one iota.
– Raedwald
It is the law of the land in the UK that 0.7% of gross national income be wasted on foreign aid, or development assistance.
It doesn’t all go to foreigners though, some builds useless airports on St. Helena, a British Overseas Territory (and this might end up being usable with smallish aircraft).
My foreign aid effort consists in the main of drinking Moldovan, Macedonian and Georgian wine, and Armenian brandy.
Government charity donations are mainly a way of providing amenable middle class employment.
Helping those in need is a minor consideration.
The government would never consider a £13 billion tax cut to the country’s most successful entrepreneurs in the hope they would create more wealth with that money.
But they think nothing of allowing quite possibly the most inexperienced, misguided and non-entrepreneurial people on the planet – bureaucrats – to throw that same money at ostrich feathers.
In fact, don’t donate to the Red Cross AT ALL. Pournelles Iron Law of Bureaucracy applies in spades in this instance. I have heard a lot about their operations in Africa (in essence, it is all show, no go) and this article describes how they are not only incompetent but malicious in their efforts:
The comments are worth reading too.
Mr Ed – not sweet Georgian reds, I trust.
James H, my vendor offers the sweet and Western-style dry Saperavi reds, I know what you mean, some might as well be a Ribena and vodka cocktail.
Phil B from what I have seen of it (not much) the British Red Cross is as contemptible as any other state-funded charity, and I would have thought had abandoned any semblance of neutrality in its politics, per this from its website.