In effect, Google is telling the world that unmoderated, no-holds-barred exchanges are not welcome in cyberspace. Playing censor, playing government – both made possible by Google’s market power, which, in its turn, makes it susceptible to government regulation.
Susceptible and even vulnerable as they might be, I don’t expect anti-trust proceedings anywhere in the world to put an end to Google’s and Apple’s dominance in certain markets. If I have hope – if never too much – it’s for new technology and know-how both to dislodge the oligopolies and defang government censorship.
But its not government censorship. Its explicitly shadow government censorship. Those that know better are bloody furious.
They’ve already started descending the “evil” rungs – The Rebel Media in Canada got pushed by its platform provider. You Tube now routinely demonitise huge swathes of “right” wing content, even from inoffensive people like Sargon of Akkad.
What do you think is going to happen over the next 3.5 years? Facebook and Twitter really helped Trump. Next time round they’re going to do their best to make sure that any conservatives dont have access to these tools.
In my opinion Trump cant waste any time on the anti-trust push…
Two thoughts on alternatives you requested:
1) Well, Samizdat. I mean what is this blog named for?
2) Kate’s daily prayer at Small Dead Animals: “Oh sweet Saint of San Andreas, hear my prayer.”