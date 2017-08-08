We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations

Kicking Livingstone out of London felt cathartic, but I hadn’t realised we were lucky not be shot in our beds as a result.

Graeme Archer.

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInShare on TumblrShare on RedditShare on Google+Share on VKEmail this to someone
August 8th, 2017 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Paul Marks
    August 8, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    And now there is Mayor Khan – who also believes in “Social Justice”.

    Ask Mayor Khan why Venezuela is falling apart – will he admit that SOCIALISM is to blame?

    Of course not – he will claim anything rather than accept that socialism is to blame.

    So will most of the media – who will blame low oil prices, or government corruption, or vague “mismanagement”. But not SOCIALISM.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »