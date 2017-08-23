But telling the truth about our ancestors should not mean discounting everything they ever did, for if we do that for any person, including ourselves, we all have nothing to do but go home and weep. If we discount achievements because those who perform them are imperfect, there will be no achievements, only darkness. That creates a world of always tearing down and never building up, and the end of it is annihilation. In life is both great joy and great sorrow, and both deserve their due. That is what monuments are for.
As the author of the article states, while it is legitimate (if not always smart) for a legislature to remove a statue/monument for some reason (preferably to go in a museum so as to protect historical information), it certainly isn’t okay for criminals in the dead of night to smash them up for no other reason than they are, or claim to be (?) offended. Even in the case of say, the former Soviet Union, a decision to take down a statue of a mass-murderer such as Stalin, a totalitarian such as Lenin, etc should be done by the duly elected government of the day, if only to reinforce the fact that an emblem of totalitarian horror was being replaced by an elected, democratic authority. The symbolism of due process actually is as important as the monument being removed or installed. The process, in other words, is as important in some cases as the actual deed.
This being a broadly libertarian blog, it is also worth pointing out that if a statue/monument is in a public place, decisions about its upkeep, creation or removal are public decisions. This isn’t the case with private land, however. For example, if an eccentric millionaire landlord wanted to put up lots of statues of Lenin, say, or to take an example I’d favour, of all the US astronauts from the 50s and 60s onwards, that isn’t and shouldn’t be a public matter. If, say, a Confederate history buff who has a bunch of land near a road wanted to put up a whole rank of generals’ statues, there is no right of anyone to stop that.
When there is a public space, however, the decision is necessarily a public matter, and in a constitutional republic, it is bound to be the case that the choice of what goes up and what goes down might vary over time. The reasons can be good, or they can be silly, as is arguably the case now.
This is considered to be a feature, not a bug.
With regards to monuments to both sides of the American Civil War, those monuments and statues form something akin to the scar tissue over a great wound. Our ancestors DID fight that long and bloody war – and reforged a new Union in the aftermath. Those statues help us remember what happened.
Antifa goons trying to tear down those monuments are attempting, in a very real sense, to rip open those scars and re-fight the Civil War. It was bad enough the first time; a new Civil War will be especially horrific.
But Antifa doesn’t care; they WANT, most of them, to destroy the United States.
“As the author of the article states, while it is legitimate (if not always smart) for a legislature to remove a statue/monument for some reason (preferably to go in a museum so as to protect historical information), it certainly isn’t okay for criminals in the dead of night to smash them up for no other reason than they are, or claim to be (?) offended.”
This is the nub of it. What is disturbing is how many people seem to think that the rule of law is an optional extra.
Where there is smoke, there’s mirrors. I don’t think this has anything to do with public policy and statues.
I think it’s nothing more than a case of Leftists finding it counterproductive to acknowledge that just prior to the beginning of the civil war, no republicans owned slaves, and all the slaves were owned by democrats. And among the invectives lobbied against the Alt-Right are charges of ‘Nazi, KKK and racist’. Interestingly enough, Nazi stands for National SOCIALIST German Worker’s Party, the KKK was the democrat party terrorist organization dedicated to targeting voting blacks and the republicans that helped them, and nothing can be more racist than slavery based on race. It was the original “Alt-Right”, the so-called “radical republicans” that forced through the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments, freeing the slaves, recognizing their citizenship and right to vote. The republican party was founded upon the push to free the slaves, say what we will about Lincoln’s personal dedication or lack thereof for that push.
I think it’s a case of the Left, not so much “being offended” as wishing to re-write history, like Antifa pretending to be dedicated to liberty of the individual whilst actually being dedicated to the opposite, statism.
No one hates negative rights, aka Liberty, (the right to act) more than someone who insists that there is actually a right to have (positive rights) instead that enslaves those that earn and produce to the “needs” of the ne’re-do-wells and the self-defeating; “victims” of their own lifestyle choices.