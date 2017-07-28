Politics and cars

What, one may ask, is wrong with the pursuit of automobile safety, fuel economy and pollution control? Only this: mandatory regulations that prohibit choices between better and cheaper cars force the average household in too many parts of the United States to drive second-hand, third-hand or simply very old cars that are drastically less safe, less fuel efficient and also more polluting than the prohibited cheaper new cars would be. Trump’s position was and is entirely forthright: he opposes the regulation of economic activities in principle unless unquestionably and very urgently necessary, as the control of climate change is not – depending on your definition of “urgent”. That was the clearest choice of all between Trump and Clinton, whose stance implicitly favoured $60,000 Tesla cars for the sake of the environment, as well as solar and wind power of ever increasing efficiency to be sure, but still now more costly than coal or gas.
– Edward N. Luttwak, in the Times Literary Supplement.
Or to coin a phrase, it’s the car prices, stupid.
(I should add that my quoting this item does not mean I endorse all of the author’s views here, such as his seeming dislike of free trade.)
Luttwak is basically a twit who as far as I known only ever wrote one good book. When it comes to military analysis, something he likes to talk about, he has a proven track record for abject failure (essentially predicting ‘Gulf War I’ for the USA against the mighty Iraqis was going to be Kasserine Pass writ large).
I occasionally quote Mao 😉
@ PdH – will all due respect, I disagree with your assessment. I’m a big fan of his book ‘The Pentagon and the Art of War’, which I have quoted here on multiple occasions. While it is now definitely long in the tooth, it still accurately describes why the US military is always on the back foot in both doctrine and materiel.
