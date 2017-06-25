Smitebot on the rampage…

Smitebot seems to be yielding an unusual number of false positives lately, so if your innocuous comment got ‘smited’ and does not appear after half a day or so, feel free to sent an email to reply-at-samizdata.net to alert me to the fact that your worthy remarks are languishing in smitebot’s cat box.
Why do I so often feel just like the guy in the first photo, even when I haven’t been smited at Samizdata? 😡
(Thanks for the heads-up, and for making the Court available to hear cases of alleged injustice.)