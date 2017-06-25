We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Smitebot on the rampage…

· Administrative

Smitebot seems to be yielding an unusual number of false positives lately, so if your innocuous comment got ‘smited’ and does not appear after half a day or so, feel free to sent an email to reply-at-samizdata.net to alert me to the fact that your worthy remarks are languishing in smitebot’s cat box.

June 25th, 2017 |

1 comment to Smitebot on the rampage…

  • Julie near Chicago
    June 25, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Why do I so often feel just like the guy in the first photo, even when I haven’t been smited at Samizdata? 😡

    .

    (Thanks for the heads-up, and for making the Court available to hear cases of alleged injustice.)

