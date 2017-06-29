A thought experiment on how private road owners would deal with the threat of terrorism

When dealing with complex political issues I often find it useful to ask myself what would happen in the absence of the state. This is not because I think that the glorious libertarian revolution is just around the corner but because such an exercise can at least give us some clues as to what the state should be doing in the here and now.
So, what do I mean by private roads?
Roads where the owners may decide who uses them, under what circumstances and have the means to enforce their decisions. The type of ownership could include purely commercial enterprises – out for a profit, individually-owned roads and – what I think will be the most common form – club-owned roads.
A lot would depend on people’s propensity to tolerate acts of terrorism. My guess is that this would be pretty low but I could be wrong. But that’s the great thing about the free market: it is a wonderful way of finding out what people really want. If the propensity is high then I would guess the outcome would be very similar to what we have now. Terrorism would simply be something that people would have to get used to. But let’s assume that the propensity is low. A commercial road owner would therefore have a very strong incentive to prevent terrorism.
Why?
Because, if a competitor was better at preventing terrorism then more people will want to use his roads.
But what of a road owned by a club?
This is an important example if I am right that most private roads would be in this form. The governance rules might be in the form of one frontage one vote. But it may be that the number of votes is proportional to the fees charged.
Now a road club will not have the same incentives as a commercial road – they would not exist to make money. But they would have incentives enough. The principal one would be that their members would want to preserve the value of their properties and one factor in that would be how likely it was that their properties became subject to terrorism.
Individual road owners, we can assume, would be in much the same position as clubs.
So, assuming there are strong incentives to prevent terrorism how would road owners go about it?
Obviously they would want to stop the terrorists. But they would also want to make it as easy as possible for non-terrorists to go about their business. And they would want to keep the costs down.
A key moment is what happens when someone enters the road – or road network – from one of the inevitably large number of frontages. You could have a guard on every frontage searching every person entering the road. However, this would be expensive. Not only that but it would be unlikely to be effective. Guards would get bored and become inattentive and would themselves become likely targets.
Another approach might be to deny access to anyone suspected of being an active terrorist. But this is fraught with difficulty. How would you know who is who?
Far simpler and more effective would be to ban anyone harbouring any terrorist sympathies whatsoever. Effective terrorist campaigns can always rely on a sea of sympathisers who are not themselves terrorists to aid and abet those who are. These sympathisers are usually easy to identify. Exceptions might be granted for children and members of the older generation. Or maybe there would be a system of vouching for people, guarantees of good behaviour or even the taking of hostages. The chances are that if private roads came about tomorrow terrorist sympathisers would wake up to find their properties surrounded by barbed wire.
The next issue would be those seeking entry from another road i.e. a road owned by another entity. What you would probably see is a system of guarantees. One road owner would guarantee the non-terrorist nature of their road users to other road owners. Obviously, there would be some fairly hefty compensation should one road owner’s users engage in acts of terrorism on another road owner’s territory. That would mean that road owners would be very careful who they let out.
There is a precedent for this – sort of. Those familiar with the movie The Day of the Jackal will recall that the idea that they might be letting a terrorist loose on foreign soil scared the living daylights out of the British government.
So, what would happen to the terrorist sympathisers?
It is difficult to see how terrorist sympathisers would be allowed to use non-terrorist-sympathiser roads. They would therefore only be allowed to use terrorist-sympathiser roads. As terrorist sympathisers tend to be poor and geographically concentrated, they would have an immediate problem over what to do for an income especially in the absence of a welfare state. Faced with poverty some would choose to leave for terrorist-sympathiser majority countries while others would choose to change their beliefs. Of course, there is the issue as to whether such conversions would be genuine. I have no answer to this.
But what if the terrorists engaged in acts of terrorism from their own roads?
They could for instance mortar bomb non-terrorist-sympathiser roads. My guess is that they would get mortar-bombed back. Just to greater effect.
a brilliant idea, all they need is to install some mind scanning devices in the toll booths to look for terrorist sympathising thoughts in road users.
I’m not sure that there’s a Libertarian response to barbarism, other than to kill the barbarian and all of his friends and relatives. So the road is privately owned? How do you prevent the terrorist from using it? It isn’t as if he’s going to obey any law about who owns the road. He’s willing to kill unnamed random people for the crime of existing. If you try to prevent him from using your road, he’ll attempt to kill you. Then you (or your heirs) kill him.
If you can identify specific characteristics that can identify a terrorist, you and your friends can track down and kill or contain every person who fits the description. But this quickly escalates into open warfare, because members of the identified group (who will not ALL be actual terrorists) don’t want you to kill them and will probably respond with force of their own.
I was looking for a quote that I vaguely remembered, in connection with the thread a day or two ago about why people continue to believe in socialism when it has such a relentlessly impressive record of unmitigated disaster.
And I found it :
When asked about her motives, she explained: “I did what I did, not to make money, but to help prevent the defeat of a new system which had, at great cost, given ordinary people food and fares which they could afford, a good education and a health service.”
Just FYI she joined the Communist Party in 1936. Stalin’s Ukraine famine (see “given ordinary people food”) was in 1932-33 (and reported in the Manchester Guardian.) So it looks like it’s cognitive dissonance at work here. Reality and socialism collide ? Reject the former.
However having refound the egregious Melita, I looked again at her early life on wiki and….. DING DING DING it hits exactly the spot that Patrick mentions with his :
Far simpler and more effective would be to ban anyone harbouring any terrorist sympathies whatsoever. Effective terrorist campaigns can always rely on a sea of sympathisers who are not themselves terrorists to aid and abet those who are. These sympathisers are usually easy to identify.
I mean this woman’s early life, family, connections, husband were giving off smoke like a bonfire. And nobody noticed.
The same seems to be true of most of the folk we find blowing up night clubs and so on. They give off a lot of smoke. Maybe we should pay more attention ?
Given a choice between taking a road whose owner advertised all the things they did to deal with the threat of terrorism, and a road owner who never said a word about terrorism, I’d take the second, because the first is run by (or at least, advertising to) idiots with no conception of what actual dangers exist on roads.
It all comes down to this assumption.
Won’t this always reduce to, we’ll have white roads, black roads, asian roads, muslim roads, christian roads, atheist roads, hippo roads . . . ?
So, I’ll stick to the roads belonging to the club of white male atheist conservatives – my club – because I feel an affinity for them and they will be the least likely to want to blow me up for doctrinal reasons (as opposed to whatever personal reasons I might give them.)
This leaves the Syrian non-bombing Muslim bombing-sympathizers having to share their road with the Syrian muslim bombers. Which ought to attenuate their sympathizing a bit. Which ought to help in reducing the number of bombings.
Reducing the whole equation down to solve for “x”, we see that our countries need to be limited by color and religion. Here in the private club called the U.S.A., those pesky non-white muslims need to be shown the door.
But hundreds of years of moral indoctrination leads us to reject such a solution as unfair. Entire constitutions have been written on this basis.
Does Libertarianism thus devolve simply into a way to reject “accepted” limits on how we can pre-judge others?
bobby b
So, I’ll stick to the roads belonging to the club of white male atheist conservatives…
In real life I travel by Middle Eastern airlines wherever possible because I think they’re further down the to-do list of the nutters than the Great Satan’s airlines.
Incidentally, I was expecting this post to be about the road to Calais. Isn’t keeping the roads clear one of the fundamental duties of the state?
Actually, I tend towards the other extreme- that roads and public lands should be the only thing that public bodies, such as governments, could make laws about. The county would become the local club of your example, owning all the ‘public’ roads. I would also extend this to railroads- public authorities should own the rail-roads, but licence private train companies to use them.
Moreover, a country with enough privatisation to be able to overturn the state’s road monopoly is much less likey to produce terrorists in the first place. If such a libertarian society were to evolve in the west, people would only survive if they engaged in mutually beneficial exchange or convinced others that they were worthy of charity. Unproductive extremists, un-coddled by an apologist state, would have trouble getting radicalised enough in the first place.
Walter Block covers the privatisation of roads quite a bit. His main argument being improved road safety.
I have to say, driving through the toll network in France is often an enjoyable experience. The roads are less busy, extremely well maintained, drivers seem better, and you never see a breakdown.
The people who are price-selected out of using private roads are precisely those people who drive vehicles prone to breakdown.
Thus, few breakdowns.