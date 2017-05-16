Young One Rick explains why Labour is doing so badly

One of my most favourite analyses of the politics of public spending comes from Rick (gloriously played by the much missed Rick Mayall), in the classic TV sitcom The Young Ones:
“I mean, it’s no wonder the country is in such a state. I don’t know why they don’t just be honest and hand the whole place over to OxFam. Nothing but scroungers and horrid old people and workshy layabouts all wandering around clutching their Giros and trying to get something for nothing. Oh yes, the Post Office seems to be very good at handing out other people’s money, doesn’t it? No wonder my grant’s so small. …”
At the moment lots of British expert political commentators seem baffled as to why Labour is so crushingly unpopular, despite so many of its individual policies being so very popular. But it’s not rocket science. If you are wanting to get more goodies from the government, the last thing you want is all the other damn scroungers to be queueing up for their goodies, as likely as not ahead of you in the queue. What Labour Leader Corbyn is promising is that there will be goodies for all, and worse, he seems to mean this, and to believe that this is possible, or at least possible enough for him to give such a policy a serious try. But that’s no bloody use. That way, the goodies will run out, and there will then be no goodies for you, no matter what the promise was. What you want is goodies for yourself and for those in your own quite small category of scroungers, paid for by all the other scroungers having to go without.
There is indeed a limit to buying votes – the promises have to be at least vaguely plausible.
Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell are promising most people the Moon and Stars (at the expense of “the rich” and “big business”) and most people think the promises are too wild to be believable.
You are falling for the fixed-pie fallacy. If goodies for all are dispensed, won’t that have trickle-down effects that will be a boon for the economy? /s
Paul:
I hope you are right. Labour’s manifesto seems to be: get free stuff from us and the rich bastards will pay for it.
They are trying to sell the idea that more taxes on the 5% of rich bastards can pay for all that lovely free stuff for the other 95% of us. It worked so well wherever else it has been tried, what could possibly go wrong this time?
I got the distinct impression from listening to the Shadow Chancellor this morning that the plan to re-nationalise the water companies might be done without compensation, he was not asked that, but he simply said that options were being considered. Of course, this would eat away at many pension funds and lead to more impoverishment, both directly and indirectly, but that is the plan unless I am very much mistaken.
And I recall the late, great Auberon Waugh writing no later than the early 1980s that on a visit to a Post Office, he seemed to be the only person there paying money in, when many were taking it out, one of those little signs that point to trouble ahead.
Those of us who are old enough to remember the seventies know why Labour are unpopular. Corbyn’s lot seem to be considerably more red than the incompetents that left us in such a complete mess all those years ago. Of course it would be different this time around, it would be even worse.