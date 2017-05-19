|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
The anti-austerity narrative has taken on a life of its own. For large sections of the Left, “anti-austeritarianism” is no longer about a response to a recession. It has become a mindset in its own right. Its central tenet is that there is no such thing as economic constraints – there are only political choices. It is never “necessary” to cut spending on anything. It is always a deliberate choice. In this way, the anti-austerity mindset has really become an anti-economics mindset.
– Kristian Niemietz
|
On Question Time this week, the more a speaker promised to spend the bigger the clap they got. It was like watching a public meeting of a cult which rejected the very concept of scarcity. And they were eagerly looking for fiscal heretics to shame.
It’s not really anti-austerity or anti-economics. The objection is more fundamental, as Churchill pointed out in the Commons, discussing budgetary matters with the Labour opposition in the 1920s :
“You cannot ask us to take sides against arithmetic”
Arithmetic is a cruel mistress, and some folk stand defiantly against her dominion.
the global warming grifters do that all the time.
Ever since Margaret Thatcher explained that “Eventually, you run out of other peoples’ money”, the left have known they must deny that – or rather, must ignore it.
The idea of its all ending like Venezuela is merely one of many not admitted to consciousness.
Government spending (overall) has not really been cut – “austerity” is the great lie of our time.
And all the political parties are promising even more government spending – which can not be afforded.
For once I am in agreement with the Economist magazine (on the second point – in relation to the various manifestos of the political parties).
The worst offenders are people like Krugman – the Saruman of economics – who provide a figleaf of respectability to this sort of extravagance when they certainly know better.
The Left has no concept of efficiency, therefore to get more out to them always means more must be put in and if less is put in, then less must come out.
None of them have ever run a business. Most of them are wealth consumers not wealth creators.
In a sense, the anti austerity people are right. What is money? It is just something created by the central bank. Need a bit more? Just create it.
Obviously, that sort of mentality can quickly lead to the Zimbabwe Dollar, but essentially it is true of all modern fiat currencies. They are backed by nothing and can be created at will.
When money was a thing, gold and silver, at least no-one could have argued that government should just “create” some more. That would have made no sense to anyone. It is only by abandoning precious metals, and by us all pretending that a piece of paper printed by the central bank has value, that people can believe that money can be created, and that we can spend ourselves out of recessions.