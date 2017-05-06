Advancing victimhood as a meritorious state while simultaneously expanding the criteria by which it is established means that those seeking social status are in constant competition. This “oppression olympics” (as some have termed it) means that marginalized status will become defined in an increasingly divisive manner. In this way, victimhood culture sows the seeds of its own destruction.
In an ironic twist, a culture of victimhood resembles a culture of honor in a surprising number of ways: for example, both demand that grievances be addressed, often publicly. It could even be argued that victimhood has obtained a privileged position that is impossible to challenge without incurring significant social costs. A new set of norms have emerged on college campuses, where there is a perverse honor in claiming to be oppressed.
It won’t be too long till the first SJW honour killings, but what interests me here is the way that these people are finally accepting the norms of a competitive marketplace, albeit one in victimhood and positional goods.
I coined the useful (I believe) term “Victimism” for this a while back; Hitler, of course, was the 20th Century’s preeminent practitioner of Victimism.
I don’t think these people are self-aware enough to realize that they’re so doing.
Douglas Murray nailed it by describing SJW culture as (I paraphrase) ‘When you set oppression as the ultimate status symbol you are going to quickly run out of the oppressed’.
It’s easy to make generalisations about political opponents, while ignoring the beam in one’s own eye. That said, I’d still maintain that lefties don’t understand incentives. They don’t understand them when they’re economic and they don’t understand them when they’re social.
Well alluded to in the Monty Python Four Yorkshiremen sketch.
I think the author is overoptimistic. It’s not that capitalism demands results, and therefore college students will graduate, encounter the real world, and have to give up their demands for privilege. Rather, college students will come out into the real world, discover that it demands results, and insist that capitalism be abolished because it demands results, and that the whole world be turned into a huge college campus, where people live in dormitories and get health care from the college health service. And the big divide will be between the socialistic elite and the non-college-educated proles.
Personally, I think William’s on the right track. The only hope is that some will come to their senses (it does happen, even to hard-leftists like David Horowitz and others), and that some are too cussed to put up with such nonsense in the first place.
But as many cold-hearted, cynical, defeatist [/sarc] observers have pointed out over the millenia, people will put up with a tremendous amount of garbage and abuse before enough become riled-up enough and have good enough practical-strategy brains to put a stop to the brand of nonsense current in their times.
Although I am hearing that Sweden is having Second Thoughts as to whether it really wants to go on paying the costs of its version of socialism, now that it sees how great they really are. Perhaps that’s a sign that there’s hope….
Sweden — I thought it was here that I’d seen that! Yes, indeed it was. There was a link to a video of Johan Norberg, explaining “Swedish Myths and Realities” for a little over 5 minutes. Thanks to whomever provided it — I’m afraid I’ve forgotten already who it was. :>((
And in the sidebar, there’s a link to an hour-long discussion of the same topic by Mr. Norberg.
