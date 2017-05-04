We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

· European Union · French affairs

“France will be led by a woman – it will be either me or Mrs Merkel.”

Marine Le Pen, as quoted by Brendan O’Neill.

Say what you like about Le Pen (I dislike her protectionist politics), but she has probably minted the best political quote of this year, as Brendan says. Of course, being a classical liberal, I’d prefer it if countries were not “led” by anyone at all.

 

 

May 4th, 2017 |

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • PersonFromPorlock
    May 4, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Le mot juste is, after all, a French phrase; she did herself no harm with that one.

  • Laird
    May 4, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    A brilliant line.

    Le Pen is basically a one-trick pony, and her economic proposals are, in the main, execrable. But I still wish her luck on Sunday. It would be yet another massive rebuke to the world’s (and especially Europe’s) dominant political order. It would anger and distress all the right people; their wailing and lamentations would be a joy to hear.

  • bobby b
    May 4, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Very subtle, too. She did a nice job of cutting away his masculinity with that line.

