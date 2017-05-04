“France will be led by a woman – it will be either me or Mrs Merkel.”
Marine Le Pen, as quoted by Brendan O’Neill.
Say what you like about Le Pen (I dislike her protectionist politics), but she has probably minted the best political quote of this year, as Brendan says. Of course, being a classical liberal, I’d prefer it if countries were not “led” by anyone at all.
Le mot juste is, after all, a French phrase; she did herself no harm with that one.
A brilliant line.
Le Pen is basically a one-trick pony, and her economic proposals are, in the main, execrable. But I still wish her luck on Sunday. It would be yet another massive rebuke to the world’s (and especially Europe’s) dominant political order. It would anger and distress all the right people; their wailing and lamentations would be a joy to hear.
Very subtle, too. She did a nice job of cutting away his masculinity with that line.