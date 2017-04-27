Speech codes

EU mulls legislation in the fight against online hate speech, reports Reuters.
Glad we’re leaving. But do not expect our current prime minister to fight for free speech. That would violate her programming.
Added later: Posterity, and one or two bewildered humans, demanded that I explain the foregoing. Our revered Foreign Secretary, Boris de Pfeffel Johnson in a recent column for the Sun called Jeremy Corbyn “that mutton-headed old mugwump”. The Sun helpfully provided a glossary for its readers, defining the terms “mugwump” and “revanchist”, though not “glossary”. Mind you, it got the Harry Potter reference wrong; it’s International Confederation of Wizards, not Internal. What do they teach them in these schools? Soon the whole country was googling “mugwump”.
When all they really had to do was ask Theresa May. She has the answer to all our questions.
Added still later, but less late at night: I cannot now remember how I ended up with two links to the same, possibly spliced, audio clip of Theresa May’s definition of a mugwump. Let it be.
Never mind her. If you want to know the up-and-coming political candidate whose name you should look out for, take a look at this leaflet.
Chee! We knew all about mugwumps nearly three-quarters of a century ago!
Present generation just isn’t properly educafied.
David Burge @iowahawkblog:
bobby, works for me! 🙂
The only true “hate speech” is a call for banning speech of any sort.
It is as Julie said. I know about mugwumps because I became a student of the U.S. civil war from an early age (a very early age, thanks to centennial bubble-gum cards).
It sounds like (literally sounds like in Natalie’s link) Theresa May was very struck by Boris’ second sentence. No doubt the word ‘mugwump’ will now always swiftly recall it to her mind – from whatever very short distance away it may have been. 🙂
That’s about as good a formulation as I’ve seen.
Agreed Natalie – Remainers (even reformed ones such as the Prime Minister) do not tend to support Freedom of Speech. They say they support it – but with the sort of qualifications one sees in every written Constitution apart from the Constitution of the United States of America.
Basically all “modern” Constitutions support Freedom of Speech – as-long-as the opinions expressed are ones the rulers do not disapprove of.
This sounds extreme – but it really is the case that “Freedom of Speech” as it is understood in (say) France is the freedom to agree with the elite, not the freedom to say things they disapprove of.
Even if someone is an elected Mayor and say (for example) that they are disturbed by the number of migrant children in the local school – one can be fined or imprisoned.
“Freedom of Speech” in the modern sense is the freedom to agree with elite “liberal” opinion, not the freedom to dissent.
Nor is America free of this.
Most American universities would be far more comfortable with Freedom of Speech in the European sense – rather than the American sense.
This was explained fifty years ago on the One o’Clock Gang – you have to be a Scot of a certain age. A mugwump is a bird which sits on the fence with its mug on one side and its wump on the other.
Weird thing is, I swear I first read “mugwump” in the context of my high-school American History classes. I don’t recall what events were the subject of that context, though…
CayleyGraph: Me too. Something to do with Reconstruction IIRC.
[Summons the spirit of GOOGLE from the vasty deeps]
I get this wikipedia page
So I wasn’t quite right: Post-Civil-War 19th century US politics, but not having to do with Reconstruction.
But do not expect our current prime minister to fight for free speech.
True, but at least you could vote against her, which is more than what the EU would permit.
Jannie is quite right. When I was a kid it was a household word chez nous, applied to whomever it fit, not only to politicians. Heh … one time I asked Mother, and she explained the then-current usage as referring to one (not necessarily a real bird, although in the American vernacular a particular person is often enough called a bird, or a duck: ‘He’s a strange bird,’ ‘He’s an odd old duck’) who “sits on the fence &c.” just as Jannie says.
I must say, there is still a plethora of politicians who qualify.
Julie, I wasn’t aware that plethora came in sizes. Good to know.
Ah, Julie, I see that you deleted the word “large” before my last comment appeared. So you may safely ignore it!
Laird, that’s interesting. You must have read the comment while I was re-reading it in the Edit phase. In the end I deleted “large,” since I wasn’t 100% sure that “large plethora” wouldn’t be redundant.
Sigh…oh very well, I have Looked It Up. Per the genuine OED (1933, but with errata through, I think, 1971), our meaning here of “plethora” may be summarized as “over-fullness in any respect; superabundance.” So again, I’d say a plethora could reasonably be called “large” if it is even greater than a superabundance which is yet lesser. Certainly where pols are concerned *grin* !!
However, in general I think “a large plethora” tends to gild the lily and downgrade the subject word, as does “absolutely” in the unfortunate phrase “absolutely necessary,” found you-know-where. Although I’ve lately seen claims that at the time, “necessary” did mean less than “absolutely” or “unavoidably” necessary. Piffle! By me there is space between “convenient” and “necessary” for a word meaning “nearly, but not quite, necessary.”
In other words, a thing is necessary, strictly speaking, or it is not. Anything not necessary is, thus — well — not necessary.
PS. You posted your latest while I was producing this comment. Tag, you’re IT!
PPS. Somewhere there’s a report that some schools or teachers have now declared that “Tag” is somehow discriminatory and may no longer be tolerated in the schoolyard.
.
I think there should be two offshoots of Samizdata: “Samizdata for Language-mavens” and “Samizdata in the Kitchen.” I’m sure Perry sees that this would be but right and meet, so will break the new territory forthwith. ;>))!!
True, Runcie, but the other parties are significantly worse on free speech. In Scotland, the natz are particularly vicious about it, and UKIP (the only free speech rival to the Tories) is even less viable here than nationally, because natz v. anti-natz dominates, and a resultant side-effect is to block growth of any new parties. This was very evident even when UKIP was doing well down south.
I expect Brexit to push us in the right direction but – though I will hope for better things – it could be 20 years of slow hard slogging to get back to where we were just 20 years ago in Britain. In Scotland, it will take some years just to squeeze the natz down to size.
The Tories are the natural targets of all who hate free speech, as they are of all who love the European Court of Human Wrongs, so may yet be pushed into defending the right by the extremism of their enemies. But Natalie is correct that May lacks the will to strike first on principle.