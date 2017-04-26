|
Samizdata quote of the day
“When you stop judging men by the content of their character, eventually you’ll run out of men of good character.”
– Stephen Green, known to some as “Vodkapundit”, writing about more identity politics insanity over at Instapundit. Here is a link to the original article.
An astute observation. I increasingly like Stephen Green.
Bad link to the “original article”. Can you fix it?
Laird, I think the quote is just Vodkapundit’s reaction to an article which is not by him. It’s on the front page of instapundit.com, and goes like this:
SOCIAL JUSTICE: State Champion Football Coach May Be Fired for Being White. [This is the headline; it’s the article’s title, with embedded link.]
Mr. Green’s posting, in full:
Thanks, Julie, although the link doesn’t go to that article. Here it is. (Frankly, it wasn’t worth the effort to find it! 😀 )
The quotation is sound.
Yes it is, Sir Arnold, and I agree.
Laird: Yes, you’re right as to where it leads, and also about the worthwhileness of the journey. ;>)