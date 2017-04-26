We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
«  
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations · Sports

“When you stop judging men by the content of their character, eventually you’ll run out of men of good character.”

Stephen Green, known to some as “Vodkapundit”, writing about more identity politics insanity over at Instapundit. Here is a link to the original article.

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInShare on TumblrShare on RedditShare on Google+Share on VK
April 26th, 2017 |

6 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Wh00ps
    April 26, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    An astute observation. I increasingly like Stephen Green.

  • Laird
    April 26, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Bad link to the “original article”. Can you fix it?

  • Julie near Chicago
    April 26, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Laird, I think the quote is just Vodkapundit’s reaction to an article which is not by him. It’s on the front page of instapundit.com, and goes like this:

    * * *

    SOCIAL JUSTICE: State Champion Football Coach May Be Fired for Being White. [This is the headline; it’s the article’s title, with embedded link.]

    Mr. Green’s posting, in full:

    When you stop judging men by the content of their character, eventually you’ll run out of men of good character.

    53 [comments to Vodkapundit’s summary so far]

    Posted at 4:52 pm by Stephen Green

  • Laird
    April 26, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Thanks, Julie, although the link doesn’t go to that article. Here it is. (Frankly, it wasn’t worth the effort to find it! 😀 )

  • Paul Marks
    April 26, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    The quotation is sound.

  • Julie near Chicago
    April 26, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Yes it is, Sir Arnold, and I agree.

    .

    Laird: Yes, you’re right as to where it leads, and also about the worthwhileness of the journey. ;>)

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

«  
  »