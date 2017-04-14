I’m not joking. I wrote last year about how many of the international bureaucracies are blindly asserting that higher taxes are pro-growth because government supposedly will productively “invest” any additional revenue. And this reflexive agitation for higher fiscal burdens has been very prevalent this week in New York City. It’s unclear whether participants actually believe their own rhetoric. I’ve shared with some of the folks the empirical data showing the western world became rich in the 1800s when fiscal burdens were very modest. But I’m not expecting any miraculous breakthroughs in economic understanding.
Of course higher taxes produce prosperity for the bureaucrats and their friends. This just confirms their belief that Government is inherently wise and good, and only does evil when anti-government types bock the inherent wisdom and goodness of Government from acting. And since they prosper from higher taxes, then of course the masses must be prospering as well. If the masses aren’t prospering, it’s because they’re ignorant ungrateful rebellious kulaks who don’t properly appreciate the benevolence being shown to them by the Government and its bureaucrats.
There’s also the quote: “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it!”
Even if the quote was by the unspeakable Upton Sinclair, and even if he would never ever have wanted to see it turned on his natural friends and allies this way, it still applies.