Discussion point: UK general election called for 8th June 2017

Ah, stop pretending to be above it all. If you are on the UK electoral roll, who will you vote for? If you are not, who would you vote for?
Who will win is scarcely worth discussing. But, as the post from politicalbetting.com I linked to says, there are a few questions to which the answer is not so certain:
Can she satisfy the fixed-term parliament act in the vote tomorrow?
Will Mrs May receive any backlash, like Gordon Brown, for going back on her word on holding an early election
If she loses the vote, what then?
If the SNP put in their manifesto Scotland should have Indyref2 next year, and they win a majority of votes or seats in Scotland, how can Mrs May refuse, Mrs May might have put the Union at risk. (It also damages her argument against holding an Indyref2?)
If Corbyn gets creamed at the general election, will he continue as Labour leader? This might be the easiest way for Labour rebels to get rid of Corbyn.
I shall vote for Screaming Lord Sutch and I fail to see why his demise should make the slightest difference, given that it makes him the most perfect of all possible politicians… one who does absolutely nothing. Lets hear it for the Official Monster Raving Loony Party!
Could a new government revoke article 50? If Labour stood with a single issue manifesto to revoke the article 50 request could the remainers get a majority?
I’m not on the electoral roll, but if I was I’d vote for the candidate most likely to follow through and deliver a proper non half hearted Brexit. That obviously incorporates as a main feature, a realistic chance of being elected. So in most constituencies, I’d vote for the Conservative. Happy to make exceptions for Carswell and a few genuinely Brexity Labour MPs.
Faced with a worm-ridden careerist Tory, who in his heart (I use the term figuratively) is a Remainer but who is venal enough to play along with Brexit for his career’s sake, I’d hold my nose and stick with him against openly Remainist opponents. But a brazen remainer like Clarke K or Soubry A – I’d vote for anybody else. The cancer has to be excised.
If no real Brexiter had a hope of winning the seat (and I’d be very generous in allowing long shots) then a mere signalling vote would go to the Conservative or UKIP, depending on whether the Conservative was a proper Brexiter and/or the kipper was a brownshirt. With the further exception that in such a no hope for a Brexit winner seat, where a LibDem had a chance of winning, I’d vote for whoever had the best chance of beating the LibDem. Even the Nats.
I really don’t think anything else matters this time round than getting that stake into the heart of Ted Heath’s bloodsucking monster.
One simple request: Please can the Tory manifesto not be a red Tory / blue Labour abomination?
From opposition comments, it would appear yes (understandably – who among the opposition dare say publicly: “we dare not face a vote right now”). Of course there are several procedural tricks she could have used to force it. But it seems we will be denied the comical sight of tory MPs voting they have no confidence in the government while natz and labour vote that they do. 🙂
My guess is none save from the usual PC commentators who will have no effect. As a newish PM facing Brexit, she always had a case, and the very people who want Brexit stopped are rendered incredibly implausible if they claim not to want an election on it.
The short answer is “that would be bad”, but I think we were always going to have to survive an election to get Brexit completed and made safe. Given that we did not have Boris calling one in early October last year, is any later year obviously safer for May – or for Brexit. Would a small-majority-negotiated Brexit be more robust to a 2019/20 election than a large-majority-negotiated Brexit to the next election (in 2021/2).
Very easily if (1) they get fewer seats than they have, which is likely, and (2) they get less than 50% votes, which is also likely. It is a risk, but arguably a better move than enduring the SNP supermajority at Westminster for another 3 years. Sturgeon’s pushing for a referendum now has hurt the natz. So.
I think she may have reduced the risk – we’ll see. The bottom line is that Sturgeon would already be risking holding an illegal referendum if she thought she could get a majority of the Scots electorate to vote yes. That the natz absolutely ruled this out shows they are sure they cannot do so. While that is true, May can say “Nay chance” in perfect safety.
It gives Labour 5 years instead of 3 to sort (some of) its problems, and arguments with which to do so, but they might have solved some problems in 3 years, so again, I think May has reduced the risk to Brexit.
Just my 0.02p FWIW. Lastly, a question of my own. One of the very few wholly unmitigated positives I have always granted May is the ability to keep her mouth shut. I will continue to grant that she can do that – unless anyone can truthfully comment that they were expecting this and are unsurprised. 🙂
NK is spot on.
As to who to vote for, I mostly agree with Lee, although given the choice between a Corbyn Labour opposition and a Farron Libdem opposition, I think I’d prefer the latter. Maybe.
Um, good luck with that. This is Theresa May we are talking about, a sort of Frankenstein’s monster stitch up: one part Edward Heath, one part David Blunkett, whilst wearing Margaret Thatcher’s shoes in the hope people might mistake her for the Iron Lady.
It has long been the ‘no-brainer’ thing for the Tories to do (I said as much on samizdata months ago), and sooner rather than later to capitalise on Labour’s shambolic state, which will not last forever.
But as I have witnessed the Tory Party snatch defeat from the jaws of victory oh so many times, I am genuinely surprised to see them doing the smart thing for once.
As regards free speech at least, I would be most pleased but rather surprised if Perry de Havilland (London) (April 18, 2017 at 1:43 pm) is not proved more right than wrong, alas. I expect Brexit to improve the situation, but longer term, by giving us a more able-to-error-correct political culture, not by an immediate cessation of our rulers’ tendency to commit such errors.
Dress-Up is now committed to Brexit–its her footprint in the Sands of Time: Fatcher 2 to do what Thatcher could not–ie get us out. For that reason I will be voting Tory.
And that reason alone.
She is still BluLabour and I imagine that she thinks her elite pals won’t mind Brexit too much if the Dindustan Express ultimately brings them final victory over old Albion a few years down the line. After she is safely dead with her place in History assured.
She will do nothing to threaten that.
Maybe a bit “off thread,” but maybe not (re: elections)has anyone delved into Douglas Carswell’s “Rebel” recently cited by Matt Ridley on his blog?
In the U S it is currently only on Kindle.
We might get some sense of the voters, if not of the vote.
RRS, Amazon shows the book to be available in hardcover.
RRS, Mr Carswell’s book was published in the UK on 6th April 2017, the start of the new income tax year as it happens. Not sure if it is available in printed form overseas.
FWIW, I live in a constituency where the Conservative MP may well get over 50% of the vote, and nothing that he does or does not do seems to make any difference to his prospects, even expenses issues. I shall probably vote UKIP just to bolster the overall UKIP vote as a reminder that the EU beast is not yet buried in quicklime.
Unfortunately, the reduction to 600 seats has not taken effect, so the Labour gerrymandering in England and the pronounced over-representation of Scotland remains.
Perry, you owe me a new phone 😆
More fun. Last year we got to give the two finger salute to the EU. This year we get to give 1980s throwback socialism a good kicking. Look forward to the Labour manifesto for a chuckle, assuming they can write one in the time available.
“If the SNP put in their manifesto Scotland should have Indyref2 next year, and they win a majority of votes or seats in Scotland, how can Mrs May refuse, Mrs May might have put the Union at risk. (It also damages her argument against holding an Indyref2?)”
It’s a massive gamble in Scotland. My gut feeling is that, in the words of one unionist blogger, we’ve passed “peak SNP”: people, even their own supporters, are growing tired of their endless obsession with separation while failing to make any constructive use of the power they already have at Holyrood (of over 50 debates in that place since the last election, the number that have actually been about pending legislation can be counted on your fingers).
But they’re also tired of voting. Over the last four years, we’ve had the Scottish referendum, the general election, Holyrood elections, the Brexit vote, and local elections next month. I’m beginning to get to know the inside of my local polliing station as well as the kids who go to school there. The Nats are organized, as an electoral machine if not as an administration. They’ll get their vote out. I worry that not only is the unionist vote split among three major parties (which is what allows the SNP to appear such a colossus in the first place), but it’s simply less likely to turn out. There is a strong, and growing, anyone-but-the-Nats vote, but is it strong enough?
That said, 2015 was a spectacular high-point for the SNP. If they do lose any seats in June, it’ll take the shine off. They could explain it away given that 2015 was such an unexpected success, but it would suggest that their post-Brexit-referendum strategy hasn’t been as popular as they thought. If they lose any, even just one, to the Tories, it’ll be a real coup for May and Davidson and another good, solid blow to the current nationalist strategy. If they lose a lot, even while retaining a majority, unionists will smell blood. None of these is at all outside the realm of possibility right now. But I can’t honestly say that taking every single seat is either. And that would be disastrous for Britain.
Let us not forget that the fourth earl of Harrow was the only politician to get his entire manifesto implemented.
We know who will win….the Westminster bubble. May is a charlatan, seeking to implement a soft Brexit, and is entirely representative of the bubble.
I will vote (if I am spared) for my current Member of Parliament – Mr Philip Hollobone.
Mr Hollobone is a member of the Kettering Constituency Conservative Association, of which I am also a member.
As for the independence of this country.
Either European Union law (regulations) are valid in this land (on our internal affairs) or they are not.
Talk of “hard” “Brexit” or “soft” “Brexit” is meaningless.
The question is will E.U. regulations be law in our land – yes or no?
Would snap elections have been called to “strengthen” (read: find excuses to not follow through with the results of the referendum) the government in the event that Remain had won? To ask the question is to answer it.
Brexit beat Remain. Why is an election required to follow through on the will of the people?
That’s rhetorical and a trick question. Nobody in power gives a shit about the will of the people.
Anything can happen between now and June 8. Anything.
I don’t predict Brexit to not be followed through with but I wouldn’t be surprised if something “unfortunate” happens between now and June 8 that derails May’s ability to follow through on her oh-so-pure-hearted (purported) intention to withdraw the UK from the EU.
Why anyone in favor of Brexit would react to this calling of snap elections with anything other than a mix of disgust and dismay makes no sense to me at all. The Conservatives have 330 seats. The Conservatives have the ability to deliver what a strong majority of self-identifying Conservative voters voted for in the referendum: Brexit. But apparently not the will to follow through on it without yet another election.
Why anyone in favor of Brexit would call snap election like this boggles the mind. Of course, I don’t think that Theresa May in her heart of heart really wants the UK out of the EU at all.
Something is amiss.
shlomo : Would snap elections have been called to “strengthen” (read: find excuses to not follow through with the results of the referendum) the government in the event that Remain had won?
Obviously not. Because it would not have been necessary to get a large and very complex “Remain” Bill, or three, through Parliament in the teeth of guerrilla tactics by a strong Remain cadre in the Commons, and a vast Remain majority in the Lords.
I applaud shlomo’s admirable suspicion of politicians, but I think it’s perfectly consistent with Mrs May intending to go through with Brexit, and making it easier for her to do so. if – still an if of course – she wins with an increased majority :
1. The Remainers in the Commons will be diluted – new Tory MPs are more likely to be Brexiters.
2. Remainers on the Tory backbenchers won’t have the argument that the people speak in general elections not referenda – cos they’ll have spoken in both
3. The “narrow” Brexit” referendum win will – I presume – have been reinforced by a more comprehensive GE win
4. The EU won’t be able to hold out any hopes of a British change of course
5. The Lords will be faced with a government with a manifesto commitment and a mandate. And perhaps more important – five years to squish the Lords like bugs if they try to cut up rough. The House of Lords Act 1998 is not set in stone you know.
6. The Remainer hope that something might turn up – economic problems, by-election defeats, etc – will be nixed. Mrs May will have 5 years to weather any storms.
So I think it’s a good thing for Brexit. Assuming the Tories win with a healthy majority, of course.
So many assumptions, guesses, and speculations in Lee’s reply.
Facts:
1. Conservatives voted overwhelmingly for Brexit.
2. The Conservative Party has the mandate and power to deliver to Conservative voters what Conservative voters want.
3. The Conservative Party by calling snap-elections is in the MOST OPTIMISTIC scenario putting at risk a once-in-a-generation opportunity to gain perhaps a bit more leverage/power to deliver Brexit. I suspect that this is an attempt to make an own-goal look like a valiant effort on the football/soccer pitch.
Instead of doing her job, which is to deliver on Brexit, Theresa May is taking every opportunity to find excuses to avoid doing her job.
Again, any supporter of Brexit with half a brain reacts to this bullshit with a combination of dismay and disgust. Period.
Shlomo, i think you are wrong. Plenty of think-tanks (Cap-x, the Adam Smith Institute, etc) say that this is the right thing to do for Britain, and Brexit. I think they have the minimum half-brain requirement.
Unsurprisingly, I don’t agree with Shlomo’s belief that the opinions of Conservative voters always and necessarily get faithfully translated into Conservative government policies.
According to public declarations, Tory MPs voted about 60-40 to Remain. According to polls, Conservative voters voted roughly 60-40 to leave. Those figures show a considerable divergence between MPs and voters, but less of one than for much of the last twenty five years . EU sceptics have grown more numerous on the Tory benches over the years, but it has been a slow process. It has taken the generally EU sceptic Conservative associations a long time to replace EUrophiles with EUrosceptics, and even 25 years after Maastricht the process is still only half done. Meanwhile a large chunk of Conservative voters departed for UKIP. So if you’d done the measuring ten years ago, you’d probably have found Tory voters 80-20 sceptic, and Tory MPs 80-20 europhile.
Which is all a very long way of saying that the leaders of the Conservative Party have found it quite easy to override their members’, and voters’, opinions on the EU for a very long time. And they would have continued to do so, if they had not stumbled into an unexpected pothole.
They failed to keep control in 2016 by accident. Because of the close election in 2015, and pressure from UKIP, Cameron made his promise of a referendum just to shore up his votes on the right, never dreaming that he’d lose the referendum. He’d done exactly the same after the 2010 election. To get into No.10 he promised the LibDems a PR referendum. So what if it was a reckless gamble that could have prevented the Tories ever winning a majority again. It was what was necessary to get into No.10. And it had worked, and he’d won the referendum too. So it was worth doing again. If he hadn’t bet the EU referendum in a bid to hang on to No.10, there’d be no Brexit, and no prospect of it, notwithstanding the clear majority of Tory voters who want to leave.
Perry (April 18th, 12:05pm),
Live voters voting for dead politicians? What a novel idea! It makes such a change from the converse, as frequently practiced in places like Chicago.
Sheez Laird,
Did you check, as I did?
Hardcover in U K not in U S yet.
But, what’s the point?
I got it on Kindle.
RRS, I don’t understand your question. Of course I checked; the link in my post is to the US Amazon site, and it shows a hardcover edition for $16.67. But since you got it on Kindle, I’d be interested in your opinion of the book.
When I go to delete a file on my computer, the OS always pops up after I’ve made my choice and asks “Are you SURE you want to delete this file?”
I’m guessing her call for new elections is May’s version of this safeguard.
If many minds have changed about Brexit, this is the time to find out. If a majority still wants it, this gives her some added leverage against Delayers – she can simply point to the new election results and push on, with fewer headaches.
Yes I think this is a reasonably fair interpretation of what’s going on. It’s win-win for May: either her hand is strengthened to actually follow through on Brexit, which protects her from Establishment forces out to cause trouble for anyone who follows through on Brexit, or she can no longer do Brexit as a result of the June 8 elections, which is what she really wants anyway.
Of course, if her objective were not to politically protect herself but rather to withdraw the UK from the EU, then the wise course of action would be to not gamble a once in a generation to do what may never be politically feasible again for the mere chance of gaining a bit more leverage to follow through on Brexit. Instead, if her objective were to get the UK out of the EU she would get the job fucking done. Period.
Above, I meant to say:
Unsurprisingly, you have evidently completely misunderstood everything I have written in this comment thread. My whole point is that the will of Conservative voters may very well not be faithfully translated into Conservative government policies. In this case we are seeing this possibly play out in slow motion with regards to the potential withdrawal from the EU.
You are the one who apparently trusts Conservative politicians to actually, ya know, do what their Conservative constituencies want. I admire your faith, though it’s misguided, misplaced, and mistaken.
It’s win-win for May: either her hand is strengthened to actually follow through on Brexit, which protects her from Establishment forces out to cause trouble for anyone who follows through on Brexit, or she can no longer do Brexit as a result of the June 8 elections, which is what she really wants anyway.
If May really wanted what you say she wanted, she would have called the snap election before invoking Article 50. That she did it in the reverse order suggests your analysis is wrong.
Brexit is not a “pot hole” for the Tories. Sure, they thought it was — then realised that they were going to get more voters that way, that it destroyed Labour internally and that it made the Lib-Dems a single issue party opposite UKIP. Brexit is a complete and total victory for the Conservative Party.
The only fly in the ointment, and one they will beat with time, is that it strengthens the more demented of the porridge wogs.
She does do that well. More impressively to me, she must garner the sort of personal loyalty of her various staffs that keeps them from talking, too. That’s even rarer than a reticent leader.
I do hope people are already planning ‘spontaneous’ outbursts of joy for the 23rd of June, Brexit day! Perhaps this time Guy Fawkes can be depicted successfully blowing up the European Parliament?
Chester Draws (April 19, 2017 at 5:35 am) is correct. bobby b (April 19, 2017 at 4:28 am) speculated it was a “Do you really mean this?” election, but in that case it would have been called before, not after, issuing article 50. I think May probably credits recent polling indicating a clear gap between the majority of remainers, who believe the referendum result must be honoured or else democracy in Britain would lose all meaning, and the minority of remoaners, who always felt their votes should count for much more and are now so enraged that they make that feeling obvious to all, not just to us.
Without (I hope 🙂 ) being absurdly credulous, I think it probable May is telling the simple truth. I see no reason for her to be so explicit so recently about not intending to call an election unless she did not intend to call an election. Article 50 was a binary choice, hard to fudge: with Labour partly scared of their voters and partly Corbinized, May knew she could get that through the house. By contrast, any deal with the EU is the perfect place for MPs to redefine Brexit out of meaningful existence. After getting article 50 through, she may have had time to think about the next stage, and about how the remoaners were recasting their strategy, and calculated she had too many “weak sisters” and too few MPs overall. She will remember John Major having to force through Maastricht on a vote of no confidence: maybe she feared being in the same situation in two years time. Such parliamentary logic is plausible to me.
Obviously, the likely outcome will leave us in the hands of May to define the meaning of Brexit. One might have preferred Boris, Gove and Leadson, and a much more marked tilting of the Tories, but that’s past praying for now. The final outcome of the Maastricht rebels’ fight 25 years ago suggests to me that May-with-majority is less of a risk than hoping to finesse some deal through a remoaner-dominated parliament – or finesse the killing of a bad deal. Again, just my 0.02p FWIW.
As do I. If my comment above wasn’t clear, I think she’s so far done the correct and honorable things.
There’s a contradiction roaming throughout the comments about the proper role of an elected government official, which can be used to improperly denigrate an official’s actions. It’s the old “representative versus leader” issue.
Some believe that an elected politician becomes a Representative – that we can’t fit an entire constituency into Congress or Parliament to vote on everything, and so we send a small but proportional number of us instead, and that person then casts votes based on what her constituency wants. A virtuous elected official, under this view, is one attuned to her constituency and willing to follow its lead.
Others seek Leaders – they vote based on someone’s great and good character, and then send them with complete personal discretion to vote as they see fit, trusting that their good character will lead to “correct” voting. (This can work, but it depends on the success of the constituency in judging character, which can be a crapshoot.)
May is being impugned variously by being said to be protecting her political future – which actually means discerning her constituency’s wishes and following them – and also for not following her constituency’s wishes (which are assumed by the speaker to be Brexit.)
I think May has been an excellent Representative. In spite of being a Remainer, once the referendum was counted, she has worked effectively for Brexit, showing her deference to democratic rule in spite of her personal wishes.
As to when she called for this vote – here, post-50 – again I believe she continues to serve her role as Representative. Just as my computer asks “are you sure . . .?”, she’s doing that. She’s doing it after the Article 50 furor has left her constituency more informed than ever before about what would and could happen, which I think is a great time to be asking for a constituency’s thoughts – more effective than it would have been to ask pre-50, without the benefit of many of the public discussions that have been had since then.
I’m sure she also believes that she’s going to win this election, and thus benefit from the added power the election will give her, but so long as her voters still want Brexit, she’s still only serving their wishes in doing so.
I don’t know nearly enough about Ms. May – some here communicate a strong dislike for her – but on a surface level, she seems so far to have conducted herself correctly and honorably in this matter.
And, a sentence that I left out, which could be fitted in anywhere:
“Do you really mean this?” is always a valid and relevant question for an elected official to ask.
Davis. I would have vastly preferred Davis.
Theresa May has made it abundantly, explicitly clear that she considers the “libertarian Right” (her words) behind her just as much her enemy as the socialist Left in front.
With a 20 seat majority, the hard-core Eurosceptics have enough strength to defeat her if she tries to renege with a Brexit deal that leaves us subject to the EU. And whereas the Remoaners cannot possibly get their way by voting down May’s deal in Parliament, because she couldn’t go back to Brussels to ask for more, the Eurosceptics could: in both cases, the consequences of voting it down would be no deal, Brexit and WTO rules – but that is seen as acceptable only to the Eurosceptic wing of the Tories.
With a 100 seat majority, whatever she demands Parliament will rubber-stamp.
This election is therefore being called in the hope of defeating not Labour, but her own backbenchers. And, as a secondary but not incidental factor, it will also allow her to push through her brand of red-Tory domestic policies, without the backbench revolts that recently forced the government to withdraw its plans to penalise the self-employed through additional NICs.
If you want a “hard” or “clean” Brexit, which means (as Paul Marks says above), if you want an actual Brexit rather than a non-Brexit lie, the Parliamentary configuration most likely to deliver it is what we’ve got now: a Tory majority large enough to avoid falling to accident, but smaller than the organised power of the dedicated Brexiteers on the Tory backbenches.
Anything else is less likely to deliver a true Brexit. And for that reason, I am not happy at this development.
I don’t agree with Mary on the tactical considerations (though I agree Mrs May is not a libertarian.)
I simply don’t believe there is any prospect of getting any kind of deal with the EU, whatever line the British government adopts. Hence it’ll be WTO rules anyway. A larger majority will – if it appears – and a majority lasting till 2022, assist Mrs May to ride out the turbulence that that kind of messy Brexit will deliver.
There’s no secret plan to deliver half a Brexit by bodging up a deal with the Germans. There’s no conceivable Brexit deal that the EU could agree on among its own members, within 2 years, never mind one that they could agree with the Brits.
Interesting analysis, Mary Contrary.
What are the areas May could fudge with a soft Brexit?
Also, I’d bought into the idea that there is no such option as soft Brexit. Because either it wouldn’t be Brexit in that case, and so rejected, or because negotiation with the EU is practically impossible resulting in hard brexit.