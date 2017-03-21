|
Samizdata quote of the day
The facts are unambiguous: despite public perceptions to the contrary, extreme poverty has declined significantly, to the point where its end may actually be in sight. So next time you hear someone bemoaning a supposed rise in world poverty, encourage them to have a look at the evidence for themselves.
– Chelsea Follet
That sounds like very good advice, but we live in a fast-paced world, and must rely on glib headlines to inform us of what is happening in the world. If I tried to do in-depth research behind all the claims, I might miss out on my coffee breaks, or not watch my favourite soapies!