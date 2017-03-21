We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

· Economics, Business & Globalization · Slogans & Quotations

The facts are unambiguous: despite public perceptions to the contrary, extreme poverty has declined significantly, to the point where its end may actually be in sight. So next time you hear someone bemoaning a supposed rise in world poverty, encourage them to have a look at the evidence for themselves.

Chelsea Follet

March 21st, 2017 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Nicholas (Unlicenced Joker) Gray
    March 21, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    That sounds like very good advice, but we live in a fast-paced world, and must rely on glib headlines to inform us of what is happening in the world. If I tried to do in-depth research behind all the claims, I might miss out on my coffee breaks, or not watch my favourite soapies!

