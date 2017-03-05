A Russian politician has proposed turning football hooliganism into a sport…
Such a sport already exists. It’s called “rugby”.
He published the proposal on his party’s website, stating: “Russia would be a pioneer in a new sport. Fans arrive, for example, and start picking fights. And they get the answer – challenge accepted. A meeting in a stadium at a set time.
Still rugby.
Following clashes between his country’s fans and England supporters at Euro 2016, Lebedev said he “did not see anything terrible about fans fighting”.
And to be honest I don’t see anything terrible about rugby fans fighting either.
Igor Lebedev has drawn up rules…
Rules? Rules? Ok, that’s not rugby.
At last!
A competition which England might actually win. 🙂
Enough rules and it could be American football, though. Many, many rules. 😆
. . . and the Circle of Life brings us right back to gladiators!
Russians already have regular organised inter-town mass fights and have done so going back centuries. As well as modern criminal gang/football yob type fights.
There is some footage of one such traditional event on a Systema video/DVD but it doesn’t seem to have made it to You Tube.
An opportunity to share of my favourite YT clips, entitled ‘Russian police destroy hooligans‘, the action commences at around 56 seconds when the chaps in red berets appear. Whilst it is all a bit towards the upper end of ‘reasonable’ force imho, one should judge them by their customs and habits.
Given the decades extreme State violence in Russia, it is remarkable that the hooligans still try it on.