We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

It’s called “rugby”

· Russia · Sports

A Russian politician has proposed turning football hooliganism into a sport

Such a sport already exists. It’s called “rugby”.

He published the proposal on his party’s website, stating: “Russia would be a pioneer in a new sport. Fans arrive, for example, and start picking fights. And they get the answer – challenge accepted. A meeting in a stadium at a set time.

Still rugby.

Following clashes between his country’s fans and England supporters at Euro 2016, Lebedev said he “did not see anything terrible about fans fighting”.

And to be honest I don’t see anything terrible about rugby fans fighting either.

Igor Lebedev has drawn up rules…

Rules? Rules? Ok, that’s not rugby.

March 5th, 2017 |

5 comments to It’s called “rugby”

  • Schrodingers's Dog
    March 5, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    At last!

    A competition which England might actually win. 🙂

  • PersonFromPorlock
    March 5, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Rules? Rules? Ok, that’s not rugby.

    Enough rules and it could be American football, though. Many, many rules. 😆

  • bobby b
    March 5, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    . . . and the Circle of Life brings us right back to gladiators!

  • Mr Ecks
    March 5, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Russians already have regular organised inter-town mass fights and have done so going back centuries. As well as modern criminal gang/football yob type fights.

    There is some footage of one such traditional event on a Systema video/DVD but it doesn’t seem to have made it to You Tube.

  • Mr Ed
    March 5, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    An opportunity to share of my favourite YT clips, entitled ‘Russian police destroy hooligans‘, the action commences at around 56 seconds when the chaps in red berets appear. Whilst it is all a bit towards the upper end of ‘reasonable’ force imho, one should judge them by their customs and habits.

    Given the decades extreme State violence in Russia, it is remarkable that the hooligans still try it on.

  »