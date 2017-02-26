This is indeed the way to deal with attacks… turn them into a badge of honour

D’Souza thanked the academy for the prizes, saying in a recorded message that “being dissed by you guys, this is absolutely fantastic.
“My audience loves the fact that you hate me.”
“The reason you are giving it to me is because you’re very upset Trump won.
“You’ve never got over it, you probably never will.”
– Dinesh D’Souza, as quoted in the Guardian upon getting four Razzies for the worst film of the year for his Hillary Clinton exposé.
This approach works equally well against both left and right.
D’Souza, a controversial conservative commentator and author
Well, being a conservative he would naturally also be controversial for the Guardian. Unnecessary verbiage there.
The trailer for his Clinton film attracted controversy, over its use of racist imagery in portraying the 19th-century roots of the Democratic party.
It would of course not been racist at all had it portrayed the roots of the Republican Party.