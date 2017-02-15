|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Sticking it to Ken Loach
Comedy might not be Loach’s forte. But there is splendid unintentional humour in this class warrior standing up at a dinner sponsored by large corporations to denounce the Government that pays him so handsomely to keep churning out his Marxist drivel.
Harry Phibbs.
|
“… we are with the people.”
Uh-huh.
The trouble with you, Loach, is that just because you have succeeded in inducing a handful of half-wits to disfigure the cinema with grim, depressing movies, you think you’re someone. You win pointless awards and you imagine it is the Voice of the People. That is where you make your bloomer. What the Voice of the People is saying is, “Look at that frightful ass Loach, swanning about at the BAFTAs! Did you ever in your puff see such a perfect perisher?”
It’s probable that Ken Loach is a good director (I say this because I have never seen his films, but people who seek them out seem to value them, so he is clearly directing them in a way to appeal to his audience). We should probably allow this fact.
But we should also wherever possible publicise him, as he is not going to win people over to his cause, any more than a Holywood star is going to do so. Because they are making art, and art reflects what is going on, not, despite its pretensions, causes things to happen. Speaking as a historian, I have yet to see any evidence of any art doing anything more revolutionary than causing a riot. And I have never seen a movement caused by a film – I have seen a lot of films aimed at movements though. Whilst I don’t think people dislike directors and actors telling them what to think any more than they dislike taxi drivers, politicians or me (probably less than me – all the others use a lot less parantheses…), I don’t think they are any more effective either. Mind you, the people who like Mr Loach’s films are generally the sort that somehow believe the Sun wins elections, rather than predicts them, so will happily think talking down to people achieves change…
Ken Loach is a dismal cunt.