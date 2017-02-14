After the Commons vote on Brexit last week, Davis is said to have approached Abbott for a kiss but apparently she told him to ‘fuck off’. Later, a Tory friend texted Davis to ask him about the incident. Davis texted back saying he hadn’t tried to kiss Abbott, and wouldn’t, because ‘I am not blind’. In short, he thinks Abbott is unattractive.
It is tempting at this point to say Davis’s text messages were crude. But that would be wrong, because the fact is they’re none of our business. He did not say these things for public consumption. It was an off-hand, matey remark of the kind all of us make via text or email or WhatsApp or whatever. That Davis’s texts were leaked doesn’t make it okay to haul him over the coals for them, to insist that he retract and repent, because this still amounts to shaming someone for a private conversation. The correct response to the texts would be to say: ‘This is not my concern. People can think and say whatever they like in private.’
Of course that hasn’t been the response, because such is the stifling intensity of the ‘You Can’t Say That!’ culture that now even private speech, glorified thoughts in essence, are considered fair game by the shut-it-down brigade.
The correct response of Davis to the would-be shamers is Abbott’s alleged response to him. Trying to reason the hyenas off of their prey will achieve nothing. Either you will fight the hyenas off or they will take you down. Tertium non datur.
I would think the correct response would be to publicize the name of the person who disclosed the private texts and then shun him/her from all discourse.
Yeah, who disclosed the text messages?
It’s not only text messages! Some teachers in America were overheard in a bar talking about their female students, along the lines of ‘F*ck, marry or Kill?’ Not a nice topic, but it was after hours, and we can probably expect more of this in a Trump presidency. Some parents overheard this private discussion, and sought to have the teachers sacked! Are their any really private moments anymore?
He should have said…
I have nothing to apologise for, as I have always found Diane Abbott a deeply ugly person beyond the obvious.