|
|
Samizdata moonbat of the day
I would like there to be some kind of high earnings cap, quite honestly
– British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, who apparently wants the rich to get poorer more than he wants the poor to get richer.
January 10th, 2017 |
14 comments to Samizdata moonbat of the day
It must be number one in the huge list of socialist fallacies that making rich people poorer automatically makes poor people richer.
I must say that I do find the honesty refreshing.
What is the end of all this? Worker countrol, of course.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGqkyHd1cZk
“Quite honestly”. Why the “quite”, Mr Corbyn?
A commenter on the Daily Mail describes Corbyn perfectly: “He’s got his finger on the pulse of Michael Foot’s vision of Britain.” 😆
I knew I wasn’t misremembering the 1980s – he were a twat back then and time hasn’t been kind to him.
Don’t criticise Corbyn. Seems that he’s at least useful as probably one of the best mass voter-conversion weapons the Tories have got, and he comes with the added slapstick entertainment value one provides by repeatedly shooting oneself in the foot whilst looking puzzled by it all.
Like Clinton was for Trump. She seemingly couldn’t fail. Every time she opened her mouth – it was every time a coconut. Priceless – and she apparently still thinks those darn Ruskies did it.
Talk about having a central locus of control.
Corbyn also seems to try hard and attempts to project himself as a kinda nice, honest person – like his mate Castro was.
Cap the income of anyone who considers themselves a socialist at a subsistence level. Leave the rest of us alone.
In many ways, this is a return to the idea of the 1970s, when Labour was in power for a while, during which ghastly decade income taxes on high earners were in the stratosphere. It played to the same idea that people should not earn, or receive, more than a certain amount, because they don’t “need” it and that the wealth of one comes at the expense of another.
Of course, in a world where some forms of pay are influenced by political fiat, and distorted by central bank money-printing, or the results of political payouts, not all of the high earnings people receive are morally just. But that isn’t, I suspect, what bothers a fanatic such as Corbyn. Even if pay he deems “excessive” comes via a totally free market, he is against it. His hatred of success and high earnings is grounded in the puritanism, and dog-in-the-manger mentality that is at the rancid core of much Leftist thinking.
This book, Envy, by Helmut Schoeck, pays a lot of study.
Corbyn may be extreme, but a large number of “moderate” people who get upset about “fatcat” pay and the rest, and who may even dislike him, aren’t all that much different in their assumptions about how the world should be.
Earnings cap on anyone working in the public sector (inc the BBC). Excellent idea.
one of the best mass voter-conversion weapons the Tories have got
Unfortunately, the tories (labour lite really) are lead by the ghastly Theresa “the state is a force for good” May and her government of showers so the opportunities corbyn afford are ignored.
Indeed, you could argue that corbyn is going so far leftward that what one would call the centre lurches ever further left as well, which the ghastly woman seems only too happy to occupy.
Double edged sword that corbyn.
How much would tax revenue fall if all incomes (including from assets) we capped at say £1m? By means of a 100% tax on income above that level? PAYE incomes would become a maximum of the cap, as there’d be no point paying people more for employer or employee. People with assets would keep income within companies and not withdraw dividends and attempt to get the money out of the country somehow. Surely there would be a huge hit to tax revenues (both income tax and NI) and GDP?
Yes, and cap the income of smartass commenters on Samizdata too.
Oh, wait…
This will, however, make the poor poorer as well, and probably faster than it makes the rich poorer.