Part of the Western media are driven to madness by Trump

Rich Lowry, no great fan of Trump, writes what I think is a very astute column on the antics of parts of the media concerning recent “stories” about the man:
For all that Trump complains about negative press coverage, he wants to be locked in a relationship of mutual antagonism with the media. It behooves those journalists who aren’t partisans and reflexive Trump haters to avoid getting caught up in this dynamic. If they genuinely want to be public-spirited checks on Trump, they shouldn’t be more bitterly adversarial, but more responsible and fair.
This means taking a deep breath and not treating every Trump tweet as a major news story. It means covering Trump more as a “normal” president rather than as a constant clear and present danger to the republic. It means going out of the way to focus on substance rather than the controversy of the hour. It means a dose of modesty about how the media has lost the public’s trust, in part because of its bias and self-importance. None of this is a particularly tall order. Yet it’s unlikely to happen, even if it was encouraging that so many reporters opposed BuzzFeed’s decision. The press and Trump will continue to be at war, although only one party to the hostilities truly knows what he is doing, and it shows.
Sense can break out from unlikely quarters. This article by Piers Morgan, focusing on the absurd treatment of Trump, is right on target. Parts of the media, at any rate, does understand the self-inflicted mistakes the media is making, and that this must stop.
The press conference will go down in history as the moment when the 4-year hate formally started. Sort of like the invasion of Poland and Pearl Harbor mark the start of WWII for Europe and the US.
I doubt very much that the media will temper its attitude. Trump is not going to change, and all the people who despise him are not going to change. And those people drive the media frenzy.
“Parts of the media, at any rate, does understand the self-inflicted mistakes the media is making, and that this must stop.”
I am sorry but i don’t understand how people keeping giving the benefit of doubt that “media”.
They are Marxists. Their objective never was to give the news. Their objective is to indoctrinate.
The attacks against Trump are not worse than the auto censorship about Obama abuses.
I’m not sure why it “must stop” since it is causing the worst parts of the leftist press to whip themselves up into an atavistic frenzy seeking a return to the not-so-good old days when people took newspaper copy at face value.
The more manufactured (or at least excessively biased) news that the leftist media puts out the more their own readership are put off by it. Sure, it will attract the blowflies of the Social Justice mob, but that is to feed off the carcass.
As readership of the mainstream media declines, so does their income and their influence. I cannot wait for the day when the Grauniad finally declares bankruptcy caused by them alienating their general readership to become an echo chamber for the SJW crowd, who will praise them all the way to the bankruptcy courts.
When your enemy is making a mistake, don’t interrupt.
It’s been the same with every Republican president in my lifetime, tribalism.
The difference today is that Trump does not need the mainstream media, he has Twitter and YouTube, who are highly unlikely to ban him no matter what he says.
Lowry really gives away his sympathies. I’ve wanted him to take a vacation for quite a few months now, or at least be honest and publicly claim the mantle of a Hillary Democrat.
Why would ostensibly Republican pundits concentrate so heavily on advising Democrats how best to quell Trump? STFU.
Why? Why must it stop?
I’d say that much progress towards a better world hinges on this NOT stopping.
Exactly so–it must go on and accelerate.
“This article by Piers Morgan…is right on target.”
Someone please remind me, which sign of the apocalypse is this one? I’ve lost track…
This is making Bush Derangement Syndrome seem like a case of the sniffles by comparison… Trump Derangement Syndrome is more like full on dementia
I love these retarded ‘calls for civility’ designed to re-establish the DC cocktail party schedule, especially from most of the National Review guys.
At best, Trump’s going to be a mixed bag for individualism and personal freedom, but I hope we can all agree that he’s going to entertain us for the next 4 years.
We do live in interesting times though, where we can agree with both Piers Morgan and Glenn Greenwald.
Jonathan, the link under Piers Morgan leads not to his article, but to a search page.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4110700/PIERS-MORGAN-hookers-story-cheap-lazy-journalists-ran-fake-Trump-sleaze-urinate-presidency.html
Thanks Bobby – meanwhile I also found this:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4102026/PIERS-MORGAN-Sorry-Meryl-hypocritical-anti-Trump-rant-easily-worst-performance-career-apart-time-gave-child-rapist-standing-ovation.html
We do live in interesting times indeed…
Sometimes I think of some poor schlub living in Pompeii in 79AD thinking that exact same thought . . .
Having now read Morgan’s article, and although I largely agree with it, I actually subscribe to Greenwald’s take on BuzzFeed in this context:
Bobby, I imagine the poor schlub was humming…