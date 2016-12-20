Why we need more Gordon Gekkos

“The perceived ills of Anglo-American shareholder capitalism shown up in the bursting of the 1990 stock market bubble are not therefore a sign of some decrease in corporate morality – though there have been some clearly illegal practices which are rightly being dealt with by the courts – but due to the perverse incentives created for managerial `rent seeking’ by the regulations limiting hostile takeovers, and the unintended effects of fiscal policy through the double taxation of dividends. With the double taxation of dividends due to end, if all the regulations preventing hostile takeovers can also be repealed, the unregulated market for corporate governance would again provide checks on predatory managements. Executive compensation will begin to fall, accountants will have less pressure to cook the books, and the Anglo-American corporation would pursue the innovation, efficiency, and profitability that has till now been its hallmark.”
– Deepak Lal, from Reviving the Invisible Hand, page 202. (The book was first published in 2006.)
There’s no such thing as an unregulated market. People who wish to “regulate” markets with regulations and restrictions don’t understand how supply and demand work.
Yes – sadly “shareholder capitalism” has been in decline for many decades. It was as long ago as 1965 (when Capital Gains Tax came in) that the majority of shares were owned by individuals – rather than by pension funds and other such that are controlled by hired managers. Hired managers in charge of other hired managers with no OWNERS in sight does not work – and it is government tax (for example in inheritance tax and capital gains tax) and regulation policy (for example the Dodd Act in the 1960s United States) that has castrated shareholder (owner) power.
The left (as is their habit) blame things on something that does exist (shareholder campitalism) indeed something they have helped destroy.
In Germany families still own many manufacturing enterprises – the international establishment elite (who falsely call themselves “liberals”) hate this, and seek to destroy it via such things as imposing inheritance tax.
“In Germany families still own many manufacturing enterprises”
Lamentably, people die, and second or third generation scions rarely posses the talents of the founders that founded great enterprises.
So, corporations are mostly managed by hired managers, and that’s not something that can be avoided.
Jacob is correct: hired managers isn’t something which can be avoided, or for that matter, should be avoided. Truly large commercial enterprises are rarely held by private families, and even when they are closely held professional management is generally far more competent than individuals who simply inherited the company. But that said, the problem of “rent-seeking” management remains, especially when equity ownership is widely dispersed. That is why a robust market in corporate governance is greatly to be desired, and is also why it is strongly opposed by entrenched managements (who adopt various “poison pill” strategies, pay “greenmail” with the shareholders’ money, and generally resist any attempts at takeovers even when they would clearly benefit the shareholders).
But it’s not more Gordon Gekkos that we need. As I recall, in that movie Gekko made his money through insider trading and other illegal activities. Beneficial corporate raiders identify hidden value and expose weak management, and thus provide a useful service. Their takeovers benefit both themselves and the shareholders, the value of whose stock increases as a result. What we really need are more Larry the Liquidators, who explains the value he provides so eloquently here. (I never tire of hearing that speech!)
I agree with Laird that it is Larry the Liquidator who is actually the one to emulate. And unlike Gekko, Larry does not push the fixed quantity of wealth fallacy as it was not written by that economically illiterate Putin-licking jackass conspiracy theorist Oliver Stone.
Laird, in re Larry: Let me just join you in that (yet again). Also about Gekko (I gather, though I never was interested to see the movie 😳 ), and Gekko’s vs. Larry’s outlook and methods.
Especially like Para. 2. :>)))
O/T: Unfortunately, I understand that Mr. DeVito is yet another loony librul (not sure if he goes along with the Asner/Glover/Harris crew or not). Went for The Bern, thinks Corbyn would be a great P.M. :>(
I have wprked for and with companies that grew by success, and also others that grew by takeover, amalgamation and/or merger. In IT, I’ve observed the frequent consequences of the latter. Five managers from the various parts of the merged behemoth, each running a crap system for that bit, sit in the same room as a sixth manager, from yet another bit, whose lean system could effortlessly do all the work for the entire company. Their task: decide how to merge into a single system for the whole company. The effort invested by the five into not admitting into consciousness the fact that they and their teams can simply be discarded can rival some of what we’ve seen in left-wing politics.
Bottom line: if a company grows its markets, sales and production, its managers may know what works well within it, and probably something works if such growth occurs. If a company suddenly becomes much bigger by acquisition or merger, the majority of middle managers’ political incentives can positively work against that knowledge.
I once worked with a skilled computer group whose single-US-state company let them enter a US-wide industry competition. When it became clear they were about to win hands down, with much resultant publicity, the company pulled them out in terror that one of the big boys would notice and target the company for take-over. The team, when they understood, complied willingly – for fear of the outcome I describe above. Years later, when they had grown big enough to fear take-over less, they allowed the story to be told.
Just my 0.02p input to this discussion.
Laird, up to a point I agree. I was annoyed that the full, Ayn Rand-on-steroids magnificence of the “Greed is good speech” was undermined by Gekko’s later zero-sum game bullshit as penned by Oliver “Castro” Stone.
Julie, DeVito may indeed be a “loony librul” (I simply don’t know), but he is a good comedic actor and as a rule I try to separate artistic talent from political predilections. Barbra Streisand is a fool, but she’s a great singer and I love listening to her. (Sean Penn, on the other hand, is a crap actor as well as being a total idiot.)
Perry, Oliver Stone is economically illiterate, and certainly has some weird political ideas, but he has made some good movies (see my comment in the previous paragraph). You might disagree, but I thought his “Snowden” movie was very well done, turning a rather bland and essentially introspective story about losing faith in the government into something with actual cinematic quality. Not a great movie but a good one, given the dramatic shortcomings of the events he had to work with.