We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Merry Christmas from Samizdata

· Sui generis

Merry Christmas. Strange to think that utterance might be seen as politically loaded these days, with some demanding the anodyne Happy Holidays instead, because Christmas is exclusionary.

I may not be a believer myself, but I am well aware that today is not some random day off work with no particular meaning, a context-free occasion when people inexplicably eat too much and have nightmarish encounters with family members who can be safely avoided for the rest of the year. No, bollocks to that, it is a Christian holiday called… Christmas.

So as a staunch believer in the merits of appropriating whatever bits of someone else’s culture I wish to, have a Merry Christmas!

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInShare on TumblrShare on RedditShare on Google+Share on VK
December 25th, 2016 |

8 comments to Merry Christmas from Samizdata

  • Alisa
    December 25, 2016 at 9:50 am

    Merry Christmas, Perry and the rest of the SI bunch.

  • Simon Jester
    December 25, 2016 at 11:21 am

    A shit-faced Yule to y’all!

  • Clovis Sangrail
    December 25, 2016 at 1:03 pm

    And a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all the Samizdatistas.

  • Patrick Crozier
    December 25, 2016 at 1:27 pm

    People who use the term “Happy Holidays” can fuck right off. It’s “Christmas” and I say that as a proud atheist.

  • the other rob
    December 25, 2016 at 1:54 pm

    Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, everybody.

    Has anyone got a good hangover cure?

  • llamas
    December 25, 2016 at 2:17 pm

    Bah.

    Humbug.

    😀

    Merry Christmas. Happy Hannukah. Joyful Kwanzaa. Doleful Festivus. Whatever makes you happy today, wish you plenty of it.

    We always used to get details of the fesatings at the Secret Headquarters – what happened? To start the ball rolling . . . . . .

    Beef Wellington with Yorkshire pudding, roast tatties, Brussel sprouts, Eton mess, cheese, port, pecans, pears, and finally, Christmas pudding flamed with straight Kentucky bourbon whiskey and with two hidden Barber dimes. The locals are confused . . . . .

    And then a nap.

    Merry Christmas, everybody.

    llater,

    llamas

  • RAB
    December 25, 2016 at 2:20 pm

    I’m not a believer either, but it’s Christmas goddamit! So Happy Christmas y’all.

  • Robert
    December 25, 2016 at 2:58 pm

    Happy End Of The Soviet Union day!
    If that isn’t worth celebrating I don’t know what is.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »