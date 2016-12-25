Merry Christmas from Samizdata

Merry Christmas. Strange to think that utterance might be seen as politically loaded these days, with some demanding the anodyne Happy Holidays instead, because Christmas is exclusionary.
I may not be a believer myself, but I am well aware that today is not some random day off work with no particular meaning, a context-free occasion when people inexplicably eat too much and have nightmarish encounters with family members who can be safely avoided for the rest of the year. No, bollocks to that, it is a Christian holiday called… Christmas.
So as a staunch believer in the merits of appropriating whatever bits of someone else’s culture I wish to, have a Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas, Perry and the rest of the SI bunch.
A shit-faced Yule to y’all!
And a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all the Samizdatistas.
People who use the term “Happy Holidays” can fuck right off. It’s “Christmas” and I say that as a proud atheist.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, everybody.
Has anyone got a good hangover cure?
Bah.
Humbug.
😀
Merry Christmas. Happy Hannukah. Joyful Kwanzaa. Doleful Festivus. Whatever makes you happy today, wish you plenty of it.
We always used to get details of the fesatings at the Secret Headquarters – what happened? To start the ball rolling . . . . . .
Beef Wellington with Yorkshire pudding, roast tatties, Brussel sprouts, Eton mess, cheese, port, pecans, pears, and finally, Christmas pudding flamed with straight Kentucky bourbon whiskey and with two hidden Barber dimes. The locals are confused . . . . .
And then a nap.
Merry Christmas, everybody.
llater,
llamas
I’m not a believer either, but it’s Christmas goddamit! So Happy Christmas y’all.
Happy End Of The Soviet Union day!
If that isn’t worth celebrating I don’t know what is.