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We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
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Tom Harwood, happily vlogging aged 13. This is soon to be made illegal.
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Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
This would be like Maggie Thatcher banning me from playing with my Speccy. Her government didn’t. This literal nanny state. A lot of what is wrong with this country is parents thinking someone else (the government) ought to raise their children.
For us ignorant-across-the-sea people, do we LIKE Tom Harwood?
bobby b, your question made me laugh in recognition, because I immediately knew who you meant by “we” and I knew what you meant by “LIKE”. I do mentally put a little Reddit-style upvote/downvote arrow next to the names of people in the public eye, and the upvotes and downvotes are awarded on political grounds. I will make a virtue of not consulting Wikipedia, only my distinctly fallible memory, which says that we mostly do LIKE Tom Harwood. He used to work for Guido, which is a plus, and then for the Sun which is also a plus, but at some point he has accumulated a couple of downvotes from me for things he has written. I can’t remember what they were, though, just that they are there.
Is anything not to be made illegal in the United Kingdom?
“Everything is illegal in Britain – apart from crime” – Mark Steyn, pointing out that attacking people or their property is often not punished (or even investigated) in Britain – but lots of other things are declared “illegal”.
We may indeed be moving towards “anarcho-tyranny” – where the state does not protect the bodies or goods of people, but, instead, seeks to control their normal lives – forbidding some things (which are in no way a violation of other people or their goods) and forcing people to do other things.
I came across this . Is this similar/going in the same direction as legislation in the UK? Commentators on twitter and elsewhere are saying it’s digital ID in the guise of protecting kids. Yet a Republican House just passed it.
Perhaps unsurprising – in Britain the Online Safety Act was introduced not by some woke leftist but by one time Tory Boris Johnson loyalist and now Reform Party member Nadine Dorries.