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Tom Harwood, happily vlogging aged 13. This is soon to be made illegal.

· Children's issues · Internet · Science & Technology · UK affairs

https://x.com/tomhfh/status/2066778048460898535

July 2nd, 2026 |

5 comments to Tom Harwood, happily vlogging aged 13. This is soon to be made illegal.

  • NickM
    July 2, 2026 at 11:12 pm

    This would be like Maggie Thatcher banning me from playing with my Speccy. Her government didn’t. This literal nanny state. A lot of what is wrong with this country is parents thinking someone else (the government) ought to raise their children.

  • bobby b
    July 2, 2026 at 11:43 pm

    For us ignorant-across-the-sea people, do we LIKE Tom Harwood?

  • Natalie Solent (Essex)
    July 3, 2026 at 8:11 am

    bobby b, your question made me laugh in recognition, because I immediately knew who you meant by “we” and I knew what you meant by “LIKE”. I do mentally put a little Reddit-style upvote/downvote arrow next to the names of people in the public eye, and the upvotes and downvotes are awarded on political grounds. I will make a virtue of not consulting Wikipedia, only my distinctly fallible memory, which says that we mostly do LIKE Tom Harwood. He used to work for Guido, which is a plus, and then for the Sun which is also a plus, but at some point he has accumulated a couple of downvotes from me for things he has written. I can’t remember what they were, though, just that they are there.

  • Paul Marks
    July 3, 2026 at 9:25 am

    Is anything not to be made illegal in the United Kingdom?

    “Everything is illegal in Britain – apart from crime” – Mark Steyn, pointing out that attacking people or their property is often not punished (or even investigated) in Britain – but lots of other things are declared “illegal”.

    We may indeed be moving towards “anarcho-tyranny” – where the state does not protect the bodies or goods of people, but, instead, seeks to control their normal lives – forbidding some things (which are in no way a violation of other people or their goods) and forcing people to do other things.

  • Martin
    July 4, 2026 at 4:57 pm

    I came across this . Is this similar/going in the same direction as legislation in the UK? Commentators on twitter and elsewhere are saying it’s digital ID in the guise of protecting kids. Yet a Republican House just passed it.

    Perhaps unsurprising – in Britain the Online Safety Act was introduced not by some woke leftist but by one time Tory Boris Johnson loyalist and now Reform Party member Nadine Dorries.

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