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We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
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Samizdata quote of the day – The history of post-war Britain
The history of post-war Britain is essentially the educated middle class giddily, gleefully taking a sledgehammer to every single load-bearing pillar in society in the belief that the roof will somehow stay up through the sheer force of our own cleverness.
We’re now finding out.
– the minimally named “Matthew“
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Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
The “educated” regardless of “class”.
Because the education system is dominated by ideas, both economic and social (cultural) ideas, that are wrong.
Paul,
People with degrees are mostly middle class. Most middle class people hate the uk as per David Starkeys thesis. It’s been that way since the 1800s at least. The whigs thinking the World is what it should be rather than reality.
They felt so safe, even as they severely damaged our pretty good and decent society.
That is exactly what I’ve been saying for ages. In my yoof there were church socials, youth associations, clubs, meddling aunts, and things, that beat the rough corners off youngsters and made them suitable to be released into the adult world. Ah, but how DARE society tell us what to do and what is expected of us! Get rid of it! Ok, gotten rid of, now what’s the result?
I agree with one slight difference. It was not a sledgehammer, it was a couple of sticks of Gelex.
Subotai Bahadur
The first time I heard the “hovering roof” comment it was attributed to Gorbachev speaking about Russia.
Stuart Noyes – what you say is indeed partly true, although the poor who accept the doctrines taught in the schools and universities are no better than rich people who accept these false doctrines.
However, I object to you using the word “Whigs” – I know that Bertrand Russell and other totalitarian socialists called themselves “Whigs” or “liberals” – but the correct response to the late Bertrand Russell, and others, is “stop lying – you swine”.
A “Whig” is someone who believes in strictly limited government and the right of the people to overthrow a government that becomes unlimited – efforts to redefine the word to mean something vague, such as “progress”, must be rejected.
The totalitarians, in Britain and the United States, have stolen the word “liberal” and reversed its meaning (it now means bigger government – anti liberty) they must NOT be allowed to steal the word “Whig” as well.
The greatest British liberal was probably John Bright, the greatest American liberal probably Roscoe Conkling – it is a disgrace (an utter disgrace) that people who believe in the opposite of what these men believed (people who believe in bigger government, not smaller government) now call themselves liberals.
As President Calvin Coolidge explained, again and again, in the 1920s – for bigger government people, indeed supporters of the Soviet Union (the worst tyranny in the world in the 1920s) to describe themselves as “liberals” is a lie – a vicious lie.
Why should we let such lying filth have the word “Whig” as well.
As for the Frankfurt School of Marxism “Critical Theory” effort to undermine the culture – by promoting every form of degeneracy.
Even “Stalin” was disgusted by their antics – orthodox Marxists, evil though they were, wanted to rule over a functioning society – not utterly destroy society as the “Critical Theory” “Woke” creatures seek to do.
Sort of timely and funny, as he was the person who wrote the Fourteenth Amendment (to the US Constitution) phrase containing the birthright citizenship language which we’re presently dealing with.