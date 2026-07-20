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We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
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Samizdata quote of the day – Suppression is confession
There is a Crowdfunder live at the moment which tells you everything you need to know about the government of this country. The Centre for Migration Control asked the Ministry of Justice a simple question. How many migrants have been convicted of murder, rape and the supply of weapons? Not opinion. Not spin. A number. The government collects it, sits on it, and refuses to publish it.
The CMC took the case to the Information Commissioner and won. The ICO ruled that the MoJ must publish the data for 2018 to 2024. And what did our Labour government do, faced with a lawful ruling that the public should be told the truth? It lawyered up. It is going to court, at your expense, to prevent you from knowing what it already knows. It is meanwhile withholding the 2025 figures too, presumably on the basis that if a cover-up is worth doing it is worth doing thoroughly.
– Gawain Towler
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Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
One of the points I often make to friends who are politically unaware or incurious is ‘Your government does not like you.’
They do not usually find it easy to come to terms with that.
From another site, the alleged number of rapes per 100,000 of the popular is:
Poland 1.3
Austria 25.5
Norway 42.1
France 62.7
Sweden 84.4
UK 117.2
Not known over what period is covered, or the accuracy of the figures, though if the UK government is refusing to release figures, one may suspect those for the UK may not be a million miles from the truth.
Also, what is Poland doing differently?
That is pretty much our motto here.
“Also, what is Poland doing differently?”
Poland is still 98-99% white European, and has a strong Catholic religious tradition. All the others will have significantly higher non-white non-Judaeo Christian population percentages, and have largely disposed of Christian culture among the natives. I bet if you plotted the % of non white population in each country against number of rapes/100k you’d get a fairly straight line up and to the right.
It is often said, I used to say it myself (very often), that the establishment left (and “Progressive Social Reform” has been the establishment for a very long time indeed) do not know the consequences of their policies – but it is now clear that they DO know. That is why they prevent people gaining access to the facts – because the establishment left know the facts and do not wish these facts to be generally known, lest the public revolt against Progressive Social Reform – such as government promoted (and it is government promoted – this is nothing to do with “libertarian free migration” – in such a case there would be no government benefits, public services, or “anit discrimination” edicts and policies that favour the new populations) demographic transformation.
Britain, and other Western nations, are not dying a natural death – they are being murdered. Murdered by a combination of policies aimed (for a very long time) at undermining the fertility rate of the historic populations, and policies aimed at encouraging mass migration and the natural increase of the new populations.
Motive? Blaming the historic populations (such as the British, but also the French, Germans, Americans, Italians and so on) for supposed past crimes? And seeking their elimination as some sort of punishment?
It is hard to say – perhaps the motive is just fashion, or something else, I-do-not-know. But the facts are plain – the governing establishments of Western nations know their policies have been doing terrible harm for many decades (since at least the 1960s in Britain) – and they are continuing with these policies, the harm is, therefore, intentional – and they cover up the facts, in order so they can claim that everything is a “conspiracy theory”.
Short version…..
How does a governing establishment carry on, for many years, with policies that are doing terrible harm?
Cover up the facts about how much harm the policies are doing (make it as hard as possible for ordinary people to find out the facts), and denounce any dissent as “False Theories”, “Conspiracy Theories”, and (of course) the “crime” of “Hate Speech”.
And after you have brought them round with that jolt, you then ask “So what are they all doing, and what for?” This happened with my daughter only a few days ago. A bright and accomplished young lady, she could not face the awful conclusion to which one must then come.
“How does a governing establishment carry on, for many years, with policies that are doing terrible harm?”
Mass psychosis is a real thing, especially when coupled with a lack of feedback from the real world for those making the decisions. A middle class immigration judge making the decision to allow some criminal to stay in the UK because of his ‘uman rights will not suffer as a result. Some other poor sod who lives in a council estate shithole or next to a HMO somewhere may do, but not Drucilla Double-Barrell, who will live in a £5m town house in an area which is not a dumping ground for foreign scumbags.
All the way through the system you have quasi-religious fervour coupled with virtually zero feedback from the real world into the bubble. As such any evidence of failure that does exist can be written off a) a false information, b) evidence that the system obviously needs even more of the same inputs as the validity of the ideology is not in question or c) active wrecking by one’s political opponents.
They REALLY don’t think what they are doing is wrong. The depth of the psychosis can be seen by the reaction when occasionally a True Believer gets hit with the 4×2 of Reality – even when family members are murdered by the diversity they still don’t change their minds.
I have failed to identity any motive for this apparently self destructive behaviour of many of our current western establishments. Perhaps there is no rational motive, this is just our species nature, as described in religious though as the battle between good and evil, which has waxed and waned, as civilisations rise and fall, throughout recorded history. The story of the frog and the scorpion appears to apply. My hope is that the earlier Persian version of this story may come to pass, where the frog is replaced by a turtle. In this version halfway across the river the scorpion attempts to sting the turtle but is defeated by the strength of the turtles shell. The turtle ask the scorpion why and gets the answer “it is my nature”, so the turtle dives deep leaving the scorpion to drown. Maybe the same story as Atlas Shrugged? Maybe our era is that of the turtle not the frog.
According to an old boss of mine (who was rather high in the Democrat Party):
Much of global and international conflict and hostility arises because of differences between tribes/races/religion. They’re “Them”, not “Us.”
Much Western apathy about bad situations across the globe stem from a lack of identification with the afflicted. Again, tribes/races/religions.
The only long-term solution is to bring about a homogenization of humanity over the globe.
If we’re all a medium shade of brown, and live in melded cultures derived from bits of all of the root cultures, tribal conflict can end.
Whirled Peas.
This was his explanation – back in the late 70’s – for why the world had to become mixed and blended. His party didn’t really start acting on it until recently.
Thank goodness he lost to Reagan. This might have started decades earlier.
First of all, we must note that this behavior is not as destructive for the establishment as it is for their supporters/henchmen — and also for their opponents, including ruling-class opponents of the establishment, such as Trump.
Having taken note of that, we can speculate as to why this behavior is in the short-term advantage of the establishment.
In the US, a motive is evident: illegal immigrants can vote, and it is easy to guess which way they are going to vote.
As for other Western countries, i believe (but am not sure) that their establishments have fallen into a trap.
They let the immigrants in, thinking they would give a positive contribution to the economy; and when they realized that that was not the case, they found that the backlash against immigration provided a convenient cover for introducing some forms of censorship.
It’s still a win for the establishment — in the short term.
Jim – yes the situation is incredibly depressing, even when their own children are murdered they do not change their ideology.
Snorri Godhi – I doubt they ever really thought that allowing in millions from the Third World (and promoting the natural increase of these populations) would have beneficial effects for Western nations – but you may be correct, perhaps, at one time, they really believed that.
Now it is obvious that the process (both of encouraging the new populations – and, as far back as the 1960s, trying to reduce the fertility of the historic populations of Western nations – the decline in Western fertility is not an accident, it is the intended result of the policies followed) is having terrible effects – they are carrying on with the policy (whilst pretending that they are not carrying on with it).
Whatever may have been true in the past (and, again, you may be 100% correct about their original motivations – I do not know) it is now horribly clear that the international establishment is committed to the destruction of Western nations.
Very worth a read is this Substack article on the secret report discussed in Death of France as it has resonance here.
I am reminded of an episode of Stargate SG1 (yes, I was a fan :-)) where everyone on a planet encountered by the team lived comfortable lives above ground with abundant power and all the luxuries one could imagine. There was however a hidden underground of slaves who did all the backbreaking work to provide the power and the luxuries for the ’emancipated class’ above.
The slaves were fed a diet of ‘the promised land’ where the labour of a handpicked few would eventually be rewarded with a comfortable existence above ground. Meanwhile, it was punishable by death for those above ground to even acknowledge the existence of the underground slaves.
I feel pretty much this way whenever I think about our ‘political class’. All ‘never-here’ Kier ever wanted was international acclaim for his mediocre abilities, and fcuk the plebs.
Yes Philip Aggrey – but even when their policies hurt their own families they do not react in the way we would expect. For example, the German politician whose reaction to the rape and murder of his daughter was to give money to a “charity” to bring in even more migrants. One must not be “racist” – and the survival of one’s own people, indeed one’s own family, is “racist” – death (self destruction) being “anti racist”.
David – yes indeed, so much for Critical Theory (“Woke”) Marxism being a “Protestant Puritan” thing – it is just as much in power in France and Spain (never Protestant countries) as it is here.
Marxism is Marxism is Marxism – and remains Marxism when it is changed from being about economic “class” to being about “race-gender-and-sexuality” instead – it is still the obsession with “power relations”, still the hatred (insane hatred) for the West for supposed “exploitation and oppression”.
All things grow, bacteria, blue whales, businesses and bureaucracies. The difference for the latter is, that the first three must wrench a living from a cold, uncaring world, whereas the latter merely needs to increase taxes.
The bureaucracy grows like a cancer, stealing resources and threatening the viability of its host. Eventually the host, us, starts to ask whether it shouldn’t be reduced to something taxpayers can actually afford. The bureaucracy responds by doing everything in its power to prevent its dismemberment. Join the EU, there’s safety in numbers, import millions of voters to block the right, all while continuing to drain the lifeblood from the economy. It can’t win, of course, either it gets dismantled or the economy collapses. It’s just a matter of what is left afterwards.
Philip Aggrey, re the underground slaves, that’s pretty much part of the “Red Rising” universe. Now I know where they got that bit from!
Great series of books, although I’m having trouble slogging through the second trilogy!
If the statistics proved that MENA migrants were paragons of virtue compared with horrid white Britons, don’t you think they would have been released in a heartbeat and the MSM would be pushing the fact for all it was worth?