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We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
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Samizdata quote of the day – Silence for some, speculation for others
So let us name the principle actually in operation, because it is not sub judice. Sub judice is a rule, and rules apply evenly or they are not rules. The principle in operation is that speculation is dangerous when it is inconvenient and wholesome when it is useful. Ann’s case, where the early inferences pointed somewhere the official mind preferred not to look, attracted the full apparatus of hush. Suffolk, where the inference flattered the approved threat picture, was narrated by a Secretary of State before the evidence was in, and un-narrated by nobody when the evidence declined to appear. The Tates, indefensible in the court of public opinion, may be tried there nightly without a murmur. That is not the law of contempt. That is malinformation doctrine wearing the law of contempt as a disguise, truth and silence alike deployed by reference to harm as the managers define it.
– Gawain Towler, discussing a now debunked terrorism claim, the Tate brothers arrest, and Ann Widdicombe’s murder… and the very selective approach taken by the state in the pursuit of justice.
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Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Trenchantly-put.
IIRC, one of the most-serious cases against Tommy Robinson (whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) is that his publicly-identifying certain defendants in one case jeopardized their rights to a fair trial in a different case – feel free to correct me if I am wrong, as reporting about this is a bit difficult to follow from this side of the pond. And for this terrible offence, he was jailed for a significant term. Yet I fail to see the difference between what he did, and what has been done every day this week in the UK press in relation to the Tate brothers – about whom, I now know far more than I ever wanted to, and all thanks to the busy beavers of Grub Street, apparently actively aided-and-abetted by most of the UK criminal justice system. A more on-point example of two-tier justice would be diffucult to formulate.
llater,
llamas
I always thought the Government was brave to create the Ministry of Justice when other fictional ministries were mocked for their true purpose… such as the Ministry of Truth, Ministry of Love and Ministry of Peace in Nineteen Eighty-Four
The most staggering part is this:
Gawain Towler is clearly correct about this – there are no longer clear principles of law (jurisprudence) guiding the “justice” system – it is political now, the “right” and the “left” treated quite differently in Britain – this is also true in Democrat controlled areas of the United States, such a New York and Los Angeles.
llamas – yes T.R. is treated politically, his “mortgage fraud” would never have come to court had he been on the left, and his “contempt of court” conviction was a sick farce.
Discovered Joys – yes, unless they were hinting to us that they intended to undermine justice (which was indeed the intention of Prime Minister Blair and co).
“The right is planning terrorist attacks against Muslims” – translation “we are trying to distract you from Islamic attacks – inspired by the teachings, and personal example, of Muhammed, and Islamic practice over 14 centuries to the present day”.
Some of the establishment may just indeed be innocent idiots – such as the people who think that “Dr Who” is still “cool” and it will show that they are “down with the kids” if they play with the “TARDIS” – but many of the establishment are highly intelligent.
They know what Islam is – and what its followers would do to Western (“infidel”) populations – and they get a “kick” out of the thought.