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We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
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Samizdata quote of the day – Don’t let the Tories pretend they were not responsible for where we are
Every party in trouble prays for the same miracle, which is amnesia. The Conservative Party’s entire strategy for the next four years rests on the hope that the British people will misremember the last fourteen. Kemi Badenoch has said as much, remarking that it is unhelpful to churn over every incident of those years. Unhelpful to whom, one might ask. Yesterday Reform UK answered her with a website, and I want to spend a few paragraphs telling you why donotforget.co.uk matters rather more than a campaign microsite usually does.
– Gawain Towler
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Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
It’s not so much a case of the whories pretending they are not responsible, it’s how many poor misguided fools might believe them!
If that is the strategy it is a mistake – only by understanding WHY ministers such as Jacob Rees-Mogg and Kemi Badenoch herself, and Prime Ministers such as Liz Truss, were defeated (and they were defeated) by the officials and experts, can there be any hope of future victory – not just for Conservatives, but also for Reform and Restore.
For example, former Prime Minister Liz Truss has important, and true, things to say about the power (the destructive power) of officials and experts – how the entire system of governance had developed in such as way that democracy has become, in large part, an illusion – with elected governments in office, but not, really, in power.
But is Kemi Badenoch listening? Indeed is Gawain Towler and Reform listening? Or are they both clinging to the false assumption that elected politicians are actually in power?
It makes little difference if the Conservatives, Reform or Restore are elected – if (if) real power remains with officials and “experts”.