Ann Widdecombe’s death is being treated as murder

I was saddened but not particularly surprised to hear that Ann Widdecombe, the former Conservative MP who later became first a Brexit Party MEP and then the Immigration and Justice spokesperson for the Reform Party (and an unexpectedly popular star of reality TV) had died yesterday at the age of 78. There seemed to be somewhat less than the usual amount of vile gloating on social media*, and many comments like this one from Colin Freeman:
Doorstepped Anne Widdecombe late one night during her run-ins with Michael Howard. Expected an earful. Was instead told: "You must be cold, standing out there." Was invited in & given 2 large Scotches. May she RIP.
— Colin Freeman (@colinfreeman99) July 10, 2026
I did not expect this:
Police Launch Murder Investigation Into Ann Widdecombe’s Death – Guido Fawkes.
*I spoke too soon. This is a screenshot of her Wikipedia article as it currently stands:
Update: A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Second update, 7am 11/07/2026: that person has now been released and “is no longer part of the investigation”.
I was shocked. Widdicombe was robust but very likeable. Unlike a great many politcos she had a coherent set of beliefs that she stuck by. That I admired in her. She absolutely passed my fiver test. “Would you expect to get it back timely if you lent someone a fiver?” From Ann, absolutely! This can not be said about most of them.Widdicombe was a phenomenon. I hope we shall see her like again.
Yes – she said what she thought and didn’t give a fig whether her views were popular or not. I’m actually going to defend the journalist Adam Boulton (in stark contrast to the last two times I mentioned him in this blog), who is getting a lot of stick for describing her as a “spinster” and an “old maid”. I don’t think she’d have minded those descriptions at all. Indeed, I remember her getting very cross with someone who questioned her virginity. That seems almost incomprehensible to many younger people, but by her beliefs, if you were not married you jolly well ought to be a virgin. If that made her look uncool and out of step with the modern world, so much the worse for the modern world.
However, I’m not going to expend much energy in defending Peter Tatchell, who in a now-deleted tweet called her a “BIGOT” on the day after her death because of her views on LGBT issues. OK, so he says he didn’t then know she had been murdered, but still. The tweet I linked to with the screenshot of Tatchell’s tweet is from Harvey Proctor, who writes,
(Emphasis and link to Wikipedia article about Operation Midland added by me.)
I once met Tatchell, at an IEA event I think, and was all ready to tell him off for his threats to “out” gay politicians – but he explained his strategy in a very reasonable-seeming way and made me think I had misjudged him. I don’t know whether he has changed since then or I was fooled.
I don’t know if there was a political dimension to this murder, the police say that there is no evidence of it, but they would say that, wouldn’t they?
But that, along with the outrageous[*] treatment of Reform leaders should come as no surprise. If you try to overturn the entrenched interests of a country, try to tear down the powerful, who have spend a hundred years establishing and entrenching their power, one should not be surprised that they do not meekly walk off into the distance compliant with the mere idea of democratic accountability.
I am reminded, and surely Nigel knows, and Ann probably knew, that if you dine with the devil you’d better bring a long spoon.
[*] I struggled to come up with an adjective here which encompasses the full horror of what they are doing. “Outrageous” seems rather too weak, rather too normalizing of the behavior of these evil people. I suppose the English language has a hard time expressing behaviors so extreme that they are too rare to allow for common place terminology.
At some point we’ll be seeing the return (?) of right wing death squads.
Not sure if we’ll be first in the US, or if you’ll beat us.
But I have no doubt they’re coming.
Requiem æternam dona ei, Domine
Et lux perpetua luceat ei
Requiescat in pace
Amen.
Hey @bobby b:
Define “right wing death squad” in such a way that it makes sense in American politics.
Grim news indeed.
As for “bigoted” – Ann Widdecombe supported mainstream moral positions that both religious and secular (yes secular as well) thinkers held for thousands of years before the 1960s – indeed up to the 1970s.
Either one can believe that people, in both Western an non Western cultures, were utterly wrong about basic moral questions – and that only since the late 1960s have people found the truth about moral conduct, or it just might possibly be the case that there might be something wrong with modern fads and fashions. That societies that follow these fads and fashions – do not endure.
“Paul – that is also what Islamic thinkers say!” – if followers of Islam say that 1+1=2 – are we supposed to say that it does not? Perhaps the cultural left (the followers of the left hand path – the broad and easy road) should ask themselves WHY Islamic forces in the West support them – the answer is not hard to find. Leftist movements in the culture are supported by many Muslims NOT because the followers of Islam agree with them – but precisely because they think (rightly or wrongly) that such new policies and customs (for example MOST women no longer being wives and mothers) will undermine infidel society.
Tragically even Ann Widdecombe’s own church (the Roman Catholic Church) appears to be abandoning its traditional teachings – on many important matters – replacing the teachings of Christian thinkers (and non Christian thinkers such as Aristotle) with “Social Justice” (plundering) and “Power Relations” (Marxism – without using the “M word”). Even some senior nuns (the sort that tend not to wear traditional clothing) now, knowingly or not, parrot the language of “Critical Theory” Marxism – which sees everything in terms of “power relations” – the “exploited and the exploiters”, and denounces all traditional moral teachings (including in relation to children – yes children as well) as “repression” and “oppression”, with what used to be called sin (indeed crime as well) now being taught as “liberation” – in the economic field by “Social Justice” plundering (stealing – with physical force to be used against anyone who resists having their property “distributed”), in the sexual area by direct physical actions (including with children – how that is not a matter of “power relations” and “exploitation” is not really explained).
The gap between what the Church taught and what many priests practiced should, Christian doctrine teaches, have been dealt with by the sincere (sincere – NOT token) repentance of the priests – instead the gap is being dealt with by, in effect (in effect – NOT officially), by changing church teachings (“for pastoral reasons”).
What people such as Dr Gavin Ashenden (a close friend of Ann Widdencombe) will do when then the true scale of what is happening in the Catholic Church (as well as other churches) hits them, I do not know.
At least Ann Widdecombe has been spared this heartbreak. The lady watched what happened to the Church of England (which is why the lady, and so many others, left the Church of England) – to watch the same thing happen to the Roman Catholic Church would have been a horrible burden for her.
The support of the mass invasion of Western societies is also out in the open – quite blatant now.
Leo XIV (like the leaders of so many churches) makes his support of the mass invasion (which can only lead to the destruction of historic Western nations) very clear.
Natalie,
When Widdecombe responded to the “virginity question” was the point at which I knew she was a straight arrow (and I mean that in the sense of honest and coherent). I have also exchanged emails with Peter Tatchell and I found him to be a on the level and also prepared to go in to a full and frank discussion with a nobody like me – that is admirable. Fundamentally the issue was equality vs. freedom. He supported heterosexual civil partnerships for reasons of equality and I support gay marriage because of freedom. We were certainly not on the same wavelength because equality and freedom are not the same thing at all but he was fun, interesting, and informative to chat to and he also certainly put effort into it.
Despite that… I still don’t get his point on civil partnerships when you can have civil weddings. Though, via Samizdata, I think I might see where he was coming from. I now have (due to you folks) a better understanding of the power of ideology. Whether that be about the “climate” crisis” or Tatchell’s bizarre position of on family law huge numbers of of people are seeing through a glass darkly because for them their ideology creates reality rather than reflects it.
Back to Widdicombe. She wasn’t an ideologue. She was principled but that is not the same thing at all. Principles are like axioms that one reasons from. ideologies are teleological. And, yes, if we go back to the original post I would have been more than happy to share a whisky and a chat with Miss Widdicombe. And I’d bet it would have been a decent malt – sippin’ rather than gulpin’ whisky.
Which is amusing to say the least, since there are a far greater proportion of men who remain virgins than and recent previous generation.
The women, not so much…
Never mind. RIP Anne Widdecombe.
or maybe just “Returned unopened to her maker”
Which was one of the reasons she was able to expound at length on any issue to very diverse audiences including university students she was trying to bring around to her point of view on things like homosexuality and abortion.
It was her principles that provided her with the foundation for both reflection and argument, explicitly NOT ideology or political dogma.
The left will tell you that you must do such-and-such because it is “right” or “fair” or “equal”. Ann Widdecombe respected people enough, even those with opposing viewpoints to never patronise them in such a way. Instead she would explain to them not only why they are wrong, but the shape form and consequences of their wrongness.
I’ve got to admire that even if I didn’t necessarily agree with her foundational beliefs. I certainly respected her expression of them.
Plus the self-acknowledged character assassination of Michael Howard as having “something of the night about him”, absolutely *Chef’s Kiss* perfect. Between that and the Newsnight interview with Paxo, that doomed Michael Howard forever in the public eye. A man quite rightly so doomed.
“Attitudes must change before doctrine can change” – Leo XIV (Robert Provost a native English speaker – he knew what he was saying, and he was talking about moral matters – including sexual matters).
Note how this turns Christianity (indeed both religion and philosophy) on its head – for the position always was that “doctrine”, principle, was to change “attitudes”, including conduct, that people were to be led to the see the error of our ways, led to real repentance.
For someone to actively seek to change “attitudes” so that “doctrine” (traditional teaching – principles) can be changed (reversing what is supposed to happen – as doctrine is supposed to change attitudes) – shows a deep hostility to church teaching (“doctrine”) as well as a deep hostility to secular thinkers on moral matters such as Aristotle, and the desire to “change attitudes” NOT to turn people to repentance, but quite the reverse – with the intent of undermining (“changing”) doctrine (principle) is what used to be called the desire to “corrupt” people.
And this is not an isolated individual – this is a deep permeation of ideas and infiltration of persons – going back many years.
“Social Justice” (plundering) to replace justice (to each their own), open borders mass migration of hostiles to replace historic nations (destroying these historic nations), modern (not really modern at all – as what used to be called “sin” is ancient – it is as old as humanity) sexual fads and fashions (including in relation to children – witness the “Trans” cult in relation to children, the left openly push the idea of “Gay” CHILDREN and “Trans” CHILDREN) instead of the traditional family…… it is all coming out in the open.
Perhaps it is best Ann Widdecombe will not have to see the corruption of the Church she loved, and the further corruption of the nation, Britain, that she loved.
And the corruption, and destruction, of other Western nations.
I find this more than passing interesting. The BBC [State Propaganda Broadcaster] said: Devon and Cornwall Police say a white British male is in custody after the 78-year-old was found dead in her home on Thursday having suffered serious injuries If it was a Muslim or other “migrant” the identity and ethnicity would be a State secret. And said suspect has been cleared and released, leaving no suspect . . . or one whose identity is possibly being concealed. Sehr interesantes.
“bobby b” mentioned right-wing death squads. Might I suggest that in a country where the subjects have no civil rights or due process or free speech and where there are obviously two or more tiers of “justice”; that the killing of a Tory/Reform leader could be just as likely attributed to a Leftist. And that if the right intends to avoid death and/or defeat, that turnabout will become fair play. Mind you, there is minimal indication that the right seriously wants to avoid either.
Subotai Bahadur
Subotai Bahadur – as-you-say if the murderer was black of brown the police would not have mentioned it, it is only if the murderer is white that the police mention skin colour.
“Training” and “policy” have created this two tier policing and two tier “justice” system. And police officers or judges who do not go along with the doctrines, are forced out. They have to “play along – to get along” – meaning we get trimmers, no place for men or women of principle.
Steal from shops and you are unlikely to be arrested and prosecuted – but peacefully express “wrong” opinions, and you may be arrested and prosecuted.
True Antifa. Not the fake, Sears Antifa we get now.
What will happen to Catholics who believe in Catholic teachings – and are not willing to ignore these teachings “for pastoral reasons”.
Sadly nothing good will happen to these people – they are likely to be put under more and more pressure, till they either give-in or are excommunicated.
They face a two front war – attacks from “Woke” government, such as the State of New York trying to force nuns who are looking after the dying, to use the “correct pronouns” (i.e. the incorrect pronouns”) and the rest of the “Trans” tap-dance – and a stab in the back from “Woke” Rome.
It is much the same with the other churches – members of churches who believe in the doctrines (for example believe that God is a being – not the “personification of the people”, and believe in individual salvation after death, rather than “Collective Salvation” by creating a socialist society on Earth) are not in tune with the leaders of the churches.
To use the jargon – should religion be God centered – or centered on “the people” – the building of a “new society” here on Earth for the “Collective good”.
After all the comments here and elsewhere about the state of policing in the UK, I’m surprised no one has mentioned that the police having no suspects, and having arrested (not just detained, questioned) the wrong person, seems consistent with the quality of British COPs. Is the lead investigator a DEI hire?
I know this is speaking before the police, competent or otherwise, have had a chance to do a proper investigation but seems obvious this murder is 1) for the usual, non-political reasons (robbery, jealousy, hatred, etc.) or 2) it was political. Given what commenters here have said about Widdecombe’s personality, 2) seems more probable.
A first (?) left-wing death squad “hit”. Oh, wait, the left wing hit squads are already active, at least in the US: the attempts on Trump, Charlie Kirk, and who knows who else next…but the target won’t be on the Left. So, I’m with bobby b…not long before there’s a kinetic response from the right.
Going back to the concealed ethnicity of Muslim and other “migrants” in your country when t hey commit murder or rape; does anybody know of they ever caught or even described that enemy of humanity [carefully phrased from what I wanted to say] that threw the toddler into an alligator pool at a zoo a month or so ago? Have they arrested the woman who saved him for “wrongthink and antisocial actions?
Subotai Bahadur
@Subotai Bahadur
that threw the toddler into an alligator pool at a zoo a month or so ago?
What? I had to look that one up, and here it is. Apparently the guy has been arrested and released on bail (really?). Me personally? I’d have thrown the guy in too to tell him to rescue the kid. Apparently they did not release any details about the arrested guy. I’m sure his name is something like Julian DeMontford-Smithe.
He’s a mentally-ill guy who was being led around by caregivers – 2 of them – to get him out of the house/institution for a bit. Caregivers had him on too long of a leash.