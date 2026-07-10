Ann Widdecombe’s death is being treated as murder

I was saddened but not particularly surprised to hear that Ann Widdecombe, the former Conservative MP who later became first a Brexit Party MEP and then the Immigration and Justice spokesperson for the Reform Party (and an unexpectedly popular star of reality TV) had died yesterday at the age of 78. There seemed to be somewhat less than the usual amount of vile gloating on social media*, and many comments like this one from Colin Freeman:

Doorstepped Anne Widdecombe late one night during her run-ins with Michael Howard. Expected an earful. Was instead told: "You must be cold, standing out there." Was invited in & given 2 large Scotches. May she RIP. — Colin Freeman (@colinfreeman99) July 10, 2026

I did not expect this:

Police Launch Murder Investigation Into Ann Widdecombe’s Death – Guido Fawkes.

*I spoke too soon. This is a screenshot of her Wikipedia article as it currently stands:

Update: A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Second update, 7am 11/07/2026: that person has now been released and “is no longer part of the investigation”.