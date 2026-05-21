Before easing sanctions on Russian oil, how about easing sanctions on British oil?
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Samizdata quote of the day – how about easing sanctions on British oil?
Before easing sanctions on Russian oil, how about easing sanctions on British oil?
May 21st, 2026 |
6 comments to Samizdata quote of the day – how about easing sanctions on British oil?
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The terrible damage being done by eco-fanatics to our economy, and hence our prospects, is all the more bitter to take given the series of failures of their predictions. ‘Eco’ as a prefix now means ‘Stupid’.
The climate/CO2 panic is the worst of them all. Water vapour and cloud, and deep ocean currents, are all way more important for climate variation – CO2 is a very minor player in comparison. So minor that the effect of variations in it remains very hard to detect. There is a theoretical impact, but it is small, and overwhelmed by other factors.
It would be nice, but Ed Miliband is a demented zealot. He will never do it. Keith Spanner is a lame duck, he will never force Miliband to do it. The Labour party membership think Miliband is great, which just proves they are utter dickheads.
Basically, the Labour party is an organised anti-British conspiracy. Once you understand this, everything else makes sense.
JohnK is correct. I’ll add one thing. Windy Millipenis is a total cunt (ask his brother who was merely an utter twat). It is supreme self-righteousness. We shall be the pious and allow China to sin. I thought this was meant to be a global climate “crisis”? Windy don’t care that his beloved renewables are being made abroad with no environmental safeguards because British manufacturing is fucked due to energy costs due to his self-righteous policies to Save the Planet!
This policy is treason (to us) and betrayal (of Ukraine). Scaphism is too good for this lot.
Another thought is that this dreadful government knows it is out of office by 2029. So ii takes the view, maybe, that it do whatever it wants, however crazy, because the next government will have a battle to reverse the damage. There’s a certain feral cunning here.
And never underestimate the power of what I call student union nihilism.
The catastrophic harm that Mr Milliband and his eco-zealots could cause is well underway. Without any scientific justification – the climate system not being much affected by CO2. Plenty of ideological justification though. Poor Milliband was brought up on a diet of anti-capitalism, destroy the West, etc. He clearly does not have the brains to think his way out of it.
Daniel Hannan is correct – and thank you to Perry for posting this.
The British government has sabotaged British energy production – in the way that the Biden Administration tried to sabotage American energy production, but the British part of the international establishment is (as usual) taking things further than their associates in other countries. Once the establishment here embraces an idea and makes it POLICY – then the idea is followed to its most utterly insane extreme.
And we are now in the strange position of financing BOTH sides in the war between Mr Putin and Ukraine.